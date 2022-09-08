I eased down Highway 46 through Ranburne. The thought of the men in blue had put me into a cold sweat. In my head, I heard the balladeer singing something about good ol’ boys never meaning no harm.

Trickum Valley was just up the road, round a curve or two and just past Reid’s Trading Post, where you could still buy an icy, glass-bottled Coke and hot Planters peanuts for a couple of bucks. A white farmhouse, just past the Methodist church, with a fire-engine red kennel in the front, rested in the curve of the highway, underneath a great, swaying oak. I locked eyes with her as I turned in the drive, gravel popping under my tires. And, like an 8-year-old catching that first glimpse under the Christmas tree, I couldn’t wait. Within minutes, she was riding shotgun, with Sweet Home in our rearview.

