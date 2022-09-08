I eased down Highway 46 through Ranburne. The thought of the men in blue had put me into a cold sweat. In my head, I heard the balladeer singing something about good ol’ boys never meaning no harm.
Trickum Valley was just up the road, round a curve or two and just past Reid’s Trading Post, where you could still buy an icy, glass-bottled Coke and hot Planters peanuts for a couple of bucks. A white farmhouse, just past the Methodist church, with a fire-engine red kennel in the front, rested in the curve of the highway, underneath a great, swaying oak. I locked eyes with her as I turned in the drive, gravel popping under my tires. And, like an 8-year-old catching that first glimpse under the Christmas tree, I couldn’t wait. Within minutes, she was riding shotgun, with Sweet Home in our rearview.
I named her Marybelle with an “e.” “Marybelle” was a happy name, seemed fitting and right for a tri-colored Basset hound, who showered me with licks, while her tail, like a single windshield wiper on an old MG, wagged left to right, right to left in constant motion.
She immediately introduced herself to our place in the matter of days. While she would harass an Eastern cottontail every dusky, dewy evening, she never could catch the random four-wheeler, try as she might. I think her ears, like mud flaps on an old Chevy pickup, protected her from gravel and such; of course, those mud flaps of hers got in the way of her droopy eyes from time to time. Marybelle barked with excitement when I called her name, but she never yelped at a stranger handing out church tracts for a tent revival or those folks who come around selling meat from a freezer on the back of a rust red Ford pickup.
Her appetite would best any growing teenager. Martin’s tenderloin and egg biscuits were her favorite. One bite and a gulp would prompt an incessant jerk of her head left to right, scouring the ground for bits of egg or biscuit. She was an outside dog. Scouring the ground was in her nature, I suppose.
Try as we might, Marybelle could not coax Marybelle to set the first paw in the house. She would commence to squirming and pitching a hissy fit. Four acres of pastureland can be quite a deal breaker. She loved to chase a good stick, and small limbs fallen from our pecan trees were the best. She never mastered the art of bringing one back. She preferred rolling in the gravel driveway while chewing on it, ever-present clouds of dust hovering over her like Pigpen from Peanuts. A Bassett hound heaven on earth did not contemplate streets of gold; no, it was a dirt drive and a pile of sticks for her to gnaw.
Marybelle took sick after her 11th birthday, an arthritic hip and degenerative eyesight didn’t help. Too many cottontails and four-wheelers. She’d sniff, more times than not, to find that tenderloin and egg biscuit. She moseyed up. Old age can be so unforgiving. I’d let her lean on me when she ate the past couple of days. She'd always spare a lick or two of my hand and wag her tail. Emily Dickinson told it true - hope is a thing with wings.
Grading essays kept me late at school on a particular August evening. When I finally pulled into the drive at home, Marybelle gingerly met me at the car door and licked my hand, her tail wagged. In the distance, a whip-poor-will was signing its summer song. She grunted, feeling her age. I picked her up wearing my Sunday best to feed her. She didn't eat but a bite or two, didn’t search for errant crumb. I thought a bath might perk her up, and held her during it and for 30 minutes after patted her down with a brown towel.
She licked my hand, gently wagged her tail, and just went to sleep. It’s how I’d like to go, gently into that good night, as though I am climbing a birch, if I can be permitted to mix my metaphors and allusions.
She’s buried out in the pasture underneath a hitching post where she can see the morning sunrise. Something tells me that she waited until I came home that day. I was a 40-year-old man, but you wouldn't have known it if you had witnessed me, kneeling on the ground out in the pasture, pushing each scoop of dirt over her and blubbering like a baby.
They say time heals old wounds, which is highly suspect, at least for those of us who’ve known the love of a good dog.
