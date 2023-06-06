COURTESY OF SOUTHERN LIVING
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH TANGY HONEY BARBECUE SAUCE
Ingredients
1/3 cup honey
¼ cup tomato paste
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1 teaspoon black pepper, divided
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
2 (10- to 12-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in half crosswise
4 whole wheat hamburger buns, toasted
Sliced tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, for topping
Directions
1. Cook honey, tomato paste, ¼ cup water, mustard, Worcestershire, chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder, and ¾ teaspoon each of the salt and pepper in a small saucepan over medium, stirring often, until mixture comes to a boil. Boil, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Remove from heat, and stir in vinegar. Divide sauce into 2 small bowls; set aside.
2. Sprinkle chicken with remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Open bottom vent of a charcoal grill completely. Light charcoal chimney starter filled halfway with briquettes. When briquettes are covered with gray ash, pour them onto bottom grate of grill. Adjust vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of about 400°F. Coat top grate with oil, and place on grill. (If using a gas grill, preheat to medium [400°F].) Place chicken on oiled grate. Grill, covered, until grill marks appear, about 3 minutes per side. Using 1 of the bowls of sauce, brush on chicken evenly, a couple tablespoons at a time. Continue to cook, flipping and brushing every minute, until it is cooked through, about 5 more minutes. Discard any remaining sauce used for basting.
3. Place tomato slices, pickles, and 1 chicken piece on bottom half of each bun. Brush with sauce from second bowl, and add lettuce. Cover with bun tops.
HOMEMADE BAKED BEANS
Ingredients
Cooking spray
4 bacon slices
1 small onion, diced
4 (15-ounce) cans pork and beans in tomato sauce, drain
½ cup ketchup
1½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon dry mustard
½ cup sorghum syrup or molasses
Directions
1. Cook bacon and onions:
2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 11- x 7-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
3. Cook bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat 4 minutes; drain, reserving 1 teaspoon drippings in skillet.
4. Sauté onion in hot bacon drippings 7 minutes or until tender.
5. Stir together pork, onions, beans, and next 5 ingredients in a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Top bean mixture with bacon.
6. Bake at 350°F for 45 minutes or until bubbly.
PAN-SEARED FLAT IRON STEAK
Ingredients
1 (1-lb.) flat iron steak
2 teaspoons Montreal steak seasoning
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
Directions
1. Rub steak evenly with steak seasoning and salt.
2. Cook in hot oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat, 4 to 5 minutes on each side, or to desired degree of doneness. Let stand 5 minutes. Cut diagonally across the grain into thin strips.
DAD’S MAC AND CHEESE
Shared by Lazarus Lynch
Ingredients
4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more for greasing
Kosher salt
1 pound elbow macaroni
2 large eggs
1 (12-oz.) can Carnation evaporated milk
2 teaspoons adobo with garlic seasoning
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
8 ounces pepper Jack cheese, shredded
8 ounces whole-milk mozzarella cheese, shredded
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Grease a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with butter.
2. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and add the pasta. Cook for 3 minutes less than what the box suggests. Drain and rinse the pasta under cold water to stop the cooking. Drain again, then set aside.
3. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, evaporated milk, adobo, pepper, and 4 tablespoons butter. Pour in the noodles and coat evenly with the egg mixture.
4. Mix the cheddar, pepper Jack, and mozzarella together in a bowl.
5. Pour one-third of the pasta over the bottom of the prepared dish. Sprinkle with one-third of the cheese mixture. Repeat to make two more layers, ending with the cheese on top. Bake until the top is golden brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes before serving (if you can stand it).
BANANA PUDDING
Ingredients
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
Dash of salt
2 ½ cups 1% low-fat milk
1 (14-oz.) can fat-free sweetened condensed milk
2 egg yolks, lightly beaten
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 cups sliced ripe bananas
48 reduced-fat vanilla wafers
4 egg whites
¼ cup sugar
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325°. Combine flour and salt in a medium saucepan. Gradually stir in 1% milk, sweetened condensed milk, and yolks, and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 8 to 10 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.
2. Layer 3 banana slices, 3½ Tbsp. pudding, and 3 vanilla wafers in each of 8 (1-cup) ramekins or ovenproof glass dishes. Top each with 6 banana slices, 3½ Tbsp. pudding, and 3 vanilla wafers.
3. Beat egg whites at high speed with an electric mixer until foamy. Add sugar, 1 Tbsp. at a time, beating until stiff peaks form and sugar dissolves (2 to 4 minutes). Spread about ½ cup meringue over each pudding.
4. Bake at 325° for 15 to 20 minutes or until golden. Let cool 30 minutes.
Note: An 8-inch square baking dish may be substituted for glass dishes. Arrange 1 cup bananas on bottom of dish. Top with one-third pudding mixture and 16 vanilla wafers. Repeat layers twice, ending with pudding. Arrange remaining 16 wafers around inside edge of dish, gently pressing wafers into pudding. Spread meringue over pudding, sealing edges; bake 20 to 25 minutes; cool as directed.
