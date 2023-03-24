The Temple City Council will be having their monthly committee work session on Monday.
The council will be hearing from the Budget and Finance Committee, Personnel Committee, Public Safety Committee, Recreation Committee, Community Development Committee, and Public Works Committee.
The Budget and Finance Committee will be taking a look at 12 different items on the agenda including the receipt and expenditure of the City’s ARPA funds. The committee will follow this with a discussion concerning the potential adoption of a balanced budget for Temple’s ARPA funds.The council will also be discussing the findings of the FY2021 Audit, and how they will prepare and submit the FY2022 Audit.
Assistant City Administrator Lisa Jacobson will also be giving an update on the progress to the City Hall construction project which may include actions that the council may need to take.
The Personnel Committee has four items on the agenda that includes potential merit increases considered for FY2023, a report by Police Chief Creig Lee regarding personnel changes, and a report on the salary survey Lee had discussed at a previous meeting. The survey has taken a look at personnel compensation in various neighboring jurisdictions in comparison to Temple. The City Council will take a look and discuss the potential timing for any job classification changes and any future salary increases.
The Public Safety Committee followed and consisted of four items on the agenda. The first item was a status report from Lee regarding the implementation of the Flock Safety Project that was approved by the City Council in their most recent meeting. The Flock Safety Project was approved 4-1 by the council with Councilman Casey Russom being the one vote against. The project will allow the city to use facial recognition and a tag scanner to help track down people and vehicle descriptions that are placed in the system and work between multiple cities and counties.
The Public Safety Committee will also discuss public safety aspects of the railroad crossing issues including the modifications at the Sage Street crossing. The last topic will be a discussion regarding the current handling of Code Enforcement responsibilities in the City of Temple led by City Manager Bill Osborne.
The Recreation Committee also has four items on their agenda. The first is a report from Recreation Director Ingrid McKinley on the current status and potential completion time frame of the Villa Rosa Community Park. McKinley will also give an overall report of the recreation department which may include a request for the purchase and installation of a HVAC system in the City’s Recreation Center, including the gymnasium.
The Community Development Committee will begin with a report on the “Sage Patrick Day” event that took place in the downtown business district on Sunday, March 19. Kristin Etheredge will also give a report on the City of Temple’s plans for celebrating Georgia Cities Week on April 23-29. The council will also look into the proposed new “infrastructure approval checklist” form, which will be completed before the City of Temple approval of a Final Plat for a new development.
The Public Works Committee has eight items on their agenda including introductory comments and a report from the new Public Works Director Joshua Smith that was hired three weeks ago. Jacobson will give an update on the City of Temple’s Water Meter Replacement. The committee will also give a report on a meeting from the March 24 meeting with the Georgia Department of Transportation pertaining to the relocation of a short section of the Georgia Highway 113 designation in Temple’s downtown area.
