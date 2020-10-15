A day at the farm

Two girls enjoy themselves at Ole McDermitt’s Farm near Carrollton on Wednesday for Carrollton City Schools Day. The farm includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn maze, windmill and lots of animals.

 Jay Luzardo/Times-Georgian

