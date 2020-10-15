A day at the farm

Two girls enjoy themselves at Ole McDermitt’s Farm near Carrollton on Wednesday for Carrollton City Schools Day. The farm includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn maze, windmill and lots of animals.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Census response rate at 64.9 percent in county; online deadline is 6 a.m. Friday
- City officials suspend alcohol license for Maple Street restaurant
- Man charged after high-speed chase into Alabama
- Man charged with slaying of Tallapoosa resident
- Body of Tallapoosa man found on side of U.S. 78
- Temple, Carrollton top national average on ACT
- Morgan: Carroll's cities need to finalize SPLOST project lists
- CCWE 'Music for a Darkened Theater' set for Oct. 22
Most Popular
Articles
- Weekend restaurant closure spotlights changes wrought by virus
- Early morning fire claims life of Bowdon man
- Faculty frustration at UWG has long history
- Virus transmission up, but positive COVID cases drop in county
- Two charged in Villa Rica shooting
- Body of Tallapoosa man found on side of U.S. 78
- Kemp tours Tanner; talks virus response
- Carrollton High senior raising funds to help cure cystic fibrosis for younger brother
- Carrollton blitzes Rome, 34-12
- UWG letter seeks 'No Confidence' vote on Kelly
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.