One stick of margarine, melted.
That’s the initial ingredient listed on the recipe. Cherry yum-yum. A simple dessert, albeit a perennial favorite. My Granny made it with love, and, well, a stick of margarine. Come to think of it, a little margarine and my Granny’s love went a long way back when I was a youngster. “I sure do miss her,” my wife Myra Beth said when she came across the recipe. The card browned with age. “She was so sweet to me…”
It was true. Granny loved her, probably more than me. Once, during Sunday dinner, she inquired when we were, “gonna have [her] some grandbabies.” I nearly choked on my collards and cracklin’ cornbread. My dad, deacon that he was, politely reminded her that our relationship had not reached the “let-no-man-put-asunder” stage yet.
“Well, I suppose you’re right…” Granny’s disappointment was evident, a display of which typically made one feel queasy. It was like someone kicking your dog, that feeling. Obviously, I needed to get a grasp on priorities.
Early last summer, Myra Beth and I reminisced on that Sunday afternoon some 25 years prior. My mind exploding with visions of layered cream cheese mixed with heavy whipping cream betwixt cherries and graham cracker crumbs. My wife’s, suffice it to say, not so much: “Your Granny would want me to take care of you,” she bluntly stated, and placed the browned recipe card back into its proper place.
I knew what was coming, and I knew it wasn’t yum-yum.
Somewhere between possible heart attacks, a probable diagnosis of diabetes, and “Maryn and Mia need their Daddy to walk them down the aisle one day,” Myra Beth made her point. A phone call to West Georgia Internal Medicine, and an appointment with Dr. Kevin Webster was scheduled. For lack of a justifiable excuse, I had simply let myself go for quite a spell. Going to the doctor, however, ranked somewhere between purgatory and being stuck in Mrs. Tippy Sanford’s high school Geometry class.
Dr. Webster, though, is good people. He patiently listened to me, even when I broke down at one point. A middle-aged, unhealthy mess of a man is not a sight to behold. My blood pressure was somewhere north of a Vestal Goodman 1970’s beehive hairdo. My weight, well, let’s not go there. Dr. Webster promptly diagnosed me with a heart murmur, prescribed some blood pressure medicine, recommended a diet and exercise regime, and implored me to come back in one month. It was a covered dish of reality, and anyone from Sand Mountain to Sandhill knows that a covered dish is always served from the heart.
That was July 29.
We’re approaching a year hence, and I’ve lost almost 70 lbs. and my blood pressure is as right as the rain. My appointments with Dr. Webster went from every month to every six months. I had exchanged biscuits and chocolate gravy for nonfat yogurt and granola, white bread for wheat, and margarine-laden foods for kale and spinach.
I had reached a low point on that early July morn, and fully believe Dr. Kevin Webster saved my life that day. He listened to me, treated me — the person — with empathy. If my Granny were here, she’d be mighty obliged to Dr. Webster for seein’ to her favorite grandson, and would happily send over a covered dish of cherry yum-yum for him.
Perhaps he would save me just one bite of it. For old time’s sake.
Nowadays if you happen journey out to Roopville and down Highway 5, you might catch a glimpse of me sitting on the porch of our tin-roofed, white farm house, I might just be cipherin’ out how to air fry mess of black-eyed peas and greens. Sans a melted stick of margarine, obviously.
And, of course, it would be served in a covered dish.
