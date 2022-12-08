Thursday evening. Dark thirty or so. We’re both dog tired, sitting in a corner booth away from most of the paying customers. Seems they’d closed that section for the evening. It’s your hole in the wall joint. The chicken and fish are both deep fried, almost Southern-Baptist deep fried. Both come with a letter of warning from the surgeon general as one of the three sides. Beans and taters are the other two.
Indeed.
Our waitress comes to take our order. I didn’t catch her name, but she has a butterfly tattoo on her left forearm and sounds like smokes a pack of Marlboro reds each day before breakfast. She tells us that they also have grilled fish. Comes with the salad bar, which we both agree sounds pleasing. We are thanked for our orders. I am answering to “Sweetie.”
Like I said, we’re both dog tired. Myra Beth had been I.D. verifying and graciously accommodating locals all-the-day long during early voting, no doubt making it look as easy as gravy. She has a penchant for that. Always has. I had been busier than a borrowed mule, wrangling with overdue essays while managing the slings and arrows of hormonal sophomores, and, well, I complain a bit too much sometimes.
Bless my heart.
“Why me?” I ask, the volume knob on my mouth turned too high. My filter, obviously, had clocked out for the day.
“Why you?” comes the response, at which point I realize that my foot is piddling with the line between “for better or worse” and “let no man put asunder,” suddenly perilously close to completely crossing it, or at least crossing to the other side of the Jordan.
I quickly change my tune - or rather, tone - in hopes to save my hide.
“Pastor Mims is out of town this Sunday and asked me to lead the worship service and give the sermon. The gospel reading is centered around John the Baptist calling those high-falutin’ Pharisees and Sadducees a brood of vipers! I think ‘Why Me?’ would make an appropriate title, don’t you think?”
“Brood of vipers - ha! That’s perfect for you, Bid!” Myra Beth is clearly confusing me with a former beau - prior to our courtin’ days - who probably didn’t know a homemade hoecake from a pan of Pillsbury’s Best, much less John the Baptist from a port-o-john.
Now, somewhere between remembering I was raised right and recalling the old saying, “Happy wife, happy life,” I feel pleading my case at that particular moment wouldn’t be worth a hill of beans.
I also value my life.
Our waitress brings our drinks - water with lemon for me, sweet tea for Myra Beth. Somewhere between the salad bar, being “Sweetie-ed,” and our corner booth, we ordered something to help us wash down our dinner. Dog tired, remember?
“Would y’all like some bread, Sweetie? We have rolls or cornbread.”
Now, I’m pausing here for a spell. The reason being the latter and not the former. Good cornpone, as I’ve known it, has been a part of my life ever since I uttered my first words. It’s been made by women in my life who have hailed from places like Council Bluff, Fyffe, Gaylesville, and Lick Skillet (no pone, er, pun, intended).
A good pone of cornbread is to be made in a cured cast iron skillet and served with beans - black-eyed and butter to pinto and green, all of which is known to heal the sick and raise the dead. Steaming hot cornpone is to be washed down with a glass of icy cold milk - both sweet and butter. It has been a stand-alone dish at many an August Homecoming at Mountain View Baptist (with and without cracklins) covered with a white dishclout that has words, “I love Jesus!” embroidered in red stitching.
“A mixture, please,” I hear Myra Beth say, as I sit silently pondering a possible innocent - yet necessary - question:
“Excuse me, ma’am? Does your cornbread have sugar in it?”
I begin to think Myra Beth may need smelling salts to bring round after almost fainting with embarrassment: “Sugar! In Cornbread!” I imagine her saying. Pitty Pat Hamilton had nothing on her.
(Once, in 1983, a Yankee lady who had moved into the community brought a plate of those Jiffy corn muffins to Homecoming. The women’s missionary group was aghast. My Paw-Paw, his dander up, declared in earshot of the pastor and the deacon board, “If you think this is cornpone, then somebody needs to take a switch to your . . .”
There were a smattering of amens. A verily or two. Mrs. Odell shouted, as the spirit took hold of her.)
Alas, our waitress, the one who sounds like Marlboro reds and has a butterfly tattoo, did not hear my question. She is off to another table, another “Sweetie.” I begin to think that perhaps I am not so special after all.
“Anybody that puts sugar in their cornbread ain’t right. Makes me think their cheese has plumb slid off their cracker,” I mumble and add, “Brood of vipers!”
By this time, I am getting “the look.” Seems I am pushing my luck.
John the Baptist ate wild honey and locusts while out in the wilderness. I’m sure he would have had a bite or two of sugar-free cornpone if God would have served it from a hot cast iron skillet. Unleavened, of course.
The rolls and cornbread arrive just in time. Piping hot. Calling out to be slathered in generous, golden Country Crock glory. “We don’t use sugar in our cornbread, Sweetie,” our waitress says and winks in my direction.
She’d heard me.
The cornbread hits the spot. All in moderation, mind you. The grilled fish and salad bar do, too. We fill our bellies and talk about our day and our girls. And the service? Well, our waitress, it goes without saying, is fabulous; her tip surpassed the bill, as it should. I don’t get her name, but I should have. She will make a wonderful story. Another time, perhaps. Soon.
Good times, our evening dinner: tired, full, and happier than two boardinghouse pups. Even got an idea to add to my Sunday Advent sermon during our meal. Something along the lines of calling on folks to repent from their sinful, sugary cornpone ways and walk the straight and narrow, because nothing says “brood of vipers” more than sugar in your cornpone.
And, Sweetie, that’ll preach.
