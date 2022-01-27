The tables will eventually turn.
That’s a good thing when a group of people sit around with friends and begin to solve the world’s problems. Ronald Reagan said it best, “All great change in America begins at the dinner table.”
I can only imagine what it was like when our country’s founding fathers gathered around tables discussing and debating ideas. There were probably hundreds of disagreements, but at the end of the day—great ideas emerged.
That was then. And this is now. Our lives are busier than ever, but sometimes we need to slow down, take a seat at the table and do the work that matters. And that’s what the Community Foundation of West Georgia is asking us to do on Wednesday, February 9 for its first ever On the Table event.
What is On the Table?
“It’s a new community engagement initiative for our citizens in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties,” said Kim Jones. “We’re asking our community members to volunteer to host a table by inviting 2 or 3 people they know to gather around a table, share a meal or simply a cup of coffee and discuss their perceptions for our area. On one day, our hope is for people of all ages, perspectives and backgrounds will engage in conversation to inspire new ways to work together to make our West Georgia region stronger.”
Why now?
For over 20 years, the Community Foundation of West Georgia has worked to support opportunities in our region to help people succeed. On the Table is the Foundation’s invitation to you to pull up a chair, brainstorm and join the discussion. This is an opportunity to showcase all you do for the community.
Who?
“When given the opportunity to participate, these small conversations can create big solutions for our community,” said Jones. “The best way to become a part of On the Table is for anyone to start with inviting friends and family, and ask your guests to invite people from your network who don’t already know each other, or your organization. If you are interested in becoming a host, contact the Community Foundation of West Georgia’s office at (770) 832-1462 or email Kami Kent at kami@cfwg.net. We will then provide each host a toolkit that includes training, and steps to prepare for your own On the Table.”
Where?
“Anywhere,” said Jones. “Your organization or business, restaurants, coffee shops, your home—you get the idea.”
Then what?
“Our goal is to identify and highlight ideas emerging from the conversations to inspire collaboration and action,” Jones continued. “There are three conversation starters we suggest: What brought you to the community? What is one thing you brag about when discussing your community? What is one thing you would change about your community?”
After each gathering, On the Table participants will be invited to complete a survey. Through those surveys, we’ll learn what it will take to make West Georgia a better place to live. Once all of the surveys have been gathered, the Community Foundation will issue a report highlighting the key findings from the surveys. Furthermore, the Foundation will be offering Conversation of Action grants ranging from $100 up to $1,000 for people to implement their great ideas.
We are lucky to have a foundation in our backyard that supports our local nonprofits, churches, schools and more. On a personal note, when my family decided to establish a scholarship in memory of my son, we knew where to turn. Thanks to the Community Foundation we were able to quickly set it up knowing the scholarship will continue long after we’ve left this ole world.
As you begin another week, please participate in this upcoming event to benefit our community not only in the present, but for those who will live here 10 years, 20 years, 30 years…I think you get the picture.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once wrote, “A single conversation across the table with a wise person is better than 10 years mere study of books.”
Call your friends. Let the Foundation know you want to lead a small group so you can receive the toolkit. Come to the table so we can continue to make our wonderful community thrive and hopefully be even better for our future generations.
Who knows what will come out of this event?
I don’t know, but I’m predicting the tables will keep turning for the better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.