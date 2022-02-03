His zipper was down.
No matter the circumstances, it’s always best to heed my mother’s advice—“Boys, if y’all don’t want any trouble in life, chew bubble gum, drink Coca-Cola and keep them britches zipped up.”
Of course, she directed these words to all of the neighborhood boys when we were teenagers. That’s been a long time ago, and now most of our gang is in their 50s and 60s. I don’t know about the others, but I rarely chew bubble gum, and I probably drink no more than a 12 pack of Coke in a year.
As for my zipper, well…pull up a good chair. We have a lot to cover in the next few paragraphs.
Recently, my wife was kind enough to point out while walking into my son’s basketball game my zipper was down. Thankfully, I was able to address the situation quickly to avoid embarrassment.
I’m now at the age where my mother’s advice has nothing to do with her original intent about zipped up britches. Instead, it’s now evolved to forgetfulness after a visit to the water closet.
“It gets worse,” my 97-year-old friend Cecil Duffee said.
Last week, Garrison Keillor, the legendary former host of National Public Radio’s “Prairie Home Companion,” performed a terrific sold-out show at the Carrollton Center for the Arts. I’ve been a fan of Keillor’s since I first started listening to him on my Sunday afternoon drives back to Athens when I was in college.
A few months ago, Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman called and asked if I would be willing to sponsor a luncheon the day before the concert with Keillor, and I didn’t hesitate to say yes.
Little did I know at the time, the perks of sponsoring the event would secure me a front row seat no more than 4-5 feet away from Keillor while he spoke. Then again, little did I know at the time while Keillor told funny story after story about his small fictional hometown Lake Wobegon, that his fly would be open.
“Should we walk on stage and hand him a note to inform him his zipper is down,” whispered my friend Howard Seeman who was sitting next to me.
We both felt like we were on an episode of “Seinfeld” wondering what should we do in such a situation?
My mind drifted back to a conversation I once had with local zipper etiquette expert Matt Carter.
“You should always tell a man regardless of the circumstances,” said Carter. “Now let me prepare you that many women may consider it rude to save a man from embarrassment, but trust me—every man wants to know.”
“Is there a proper way to tell a man?” I asked.
“Oh sure,” he replied. “Keep it dignified, and only tell him one-on-one so it’s personal. And phrase it in a way that’s respectful. I always like to say something like, ‘Psst...Hey buddy, your soldier ain’t so unknown now.’
“If you don’t like that phrase, say to him, ‘You need to bring your tray table to the upright and locked position,’ ” continued the local expert. “And if that’s not good enough and you think he’s old enough to remember The King, whisper to him—‘Elvis has LEFT the building.’ ”
After the luncheon, I made a trip to the men’s room and double checked my drawers upon my exit. As I began to leave, I ran into the 79-year-old Keillor who walking back to his hotel. He was a genuine, kind soul as I visited with him earlier and he asked me about the state of our newspaper after I told him I was a columnist for the Times-Georgian. This time, however, I thanked him again for coming to Carrollton, smiled and quietly told him, “Mr. Keillor, your zipper is down.”
“Oh no,” he replied as he quickly zipped his fly. “Thank you so much!”
The next night in his opening monologue to the local crowd, he talked about his love of Carrollton.
“I’m trying to find a way to call my wife in New York City after the show tonight and tell her, ‘Honey, I’ve found this little town in Georgia with the nicest people called Carrollton and I think we should move here,’ ” Keillor told the audience followed by a big applause.
He talked about how much he loved the shrimp and grits at Brown Dog Deli and the kind server who waited on him.
“And everywhere I’ve been while in Carrollton, I’ve noticed whenever I say, ‘Thank you,’ the person replies with extreme kindness and replies—‘My pleasure,’ ” Keillor said. “You don’t get that in the Northern states. People are so gracious that yesterday after the luncheon, a gentleman approached me and kindly whispered to me that my fly was open.”
The crowd laughed, and for the next two and half hours, Keillor entertained with sing-alongs, jokes, funny limericks, hilarious Lake Wobegon stories and great music featuring Robin and Linda Williams who used to be frequent guests on his “Prairie Home Companion” show.
Mr. Keillor, thank you for visiting our town. And, if you ever read this column, please know you’re welcome back anytime—even if I have to tell you, “By the way, you have a security breach at Los Pantaloons.”
And that’s the news from Carrollton, Georgia where the women are strong, the children are above average and the men strive their best to keep their britches zipped up.
My pleasure.
