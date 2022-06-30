This week the Supreme Court of the United States of America overturned a constitutional right that has been recognized since 1973. Whether you are celebrating or mourning or just confused and concerned, the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has created a flurry of protest marches, trigger laws going into effect, and a chaotic experience for abortion clinics, healthcare practitioners, and women who are dealing with a crisis pregnancy. The political fall out will be massive, but that’s not what I want to talk about.
I’m a pastor, and pastors at our best are pastoral. That means that we attend to the needs of our flock, shepherding them through life’s difficulties, guiding them and helping them live faithful lives. Since I don’t serve a church, this column is the space in which I can share a word that hopefully provides solace and encouragement and occasionally a bit of a prod around the things that we are living through and with. I would not be a pastor if I ignored what happened last week. It’s just too big.
The day of the decision I saw my social media feed blow up. Most of the stories were from women I know who were courageous in sharing their own stories of pregnancy, infertility, and yes, abortion. One friend shared about her painful experience with an ectopic pregnancy. Another shared a beautiful picture of her daughter who has Down’s Syndrome. She is growing and thriving! I heard the story of a rabbi and his wife who made the painful decision to abort when they learned their baby had a rare genetic disorder that would cause death at delivery or shortly thereafter. They had a month to go. Each story is unique, agonizing, and personal. None of us knows the depths of another person’s experience or the complexities involved in dealing with the unexpected.
For a long time, I have prayed for a better conversation, especially from Christians who have come across as judgmental and unwilling to appreciate the complexity of women’s lived experiences. I think about Jesus and the woman caught in adultery. The law clearly called for her to be stoned to death. Jesus saw beyond the requirements of the written law and challenged her accusers to consider their own sin before casting the first stone. Every time the law bumped up against compassion, Jesus chose compassion. Jesus chose to see each person in their own particularities, to honor their unique story in the moment, and to respond with love.
Maybe if we were less invested in choosing the right thing and more committed to choosing the loving, grace-filled thing, the conversation would change, and we would be able to talk about this and other areas of disagreement in more creative, life-affirming ways. In my experience, the most strident voices from either side often drown out the stories of real people whose struggles are made into issues. No one wants to be an issue. We all want to be seen and heard as the individual, unique people we are. A pregnant teenager is not an issue to protest and fight over. She is a scared, unprepared child who needs someone to help her in the hardest moment of her life that will have consequences for the rest of her life. A family facing the devasting choice of reducing a multiple pregnancy after years of infertility needs prayers and support for an impossible choice. A woman who has just had her third miscarriage does not need to be scrutinized or suspected. She needs to be comforted, as does her grieving partner. You may think these are extreme examples, but they are all experiences from my pastoral ministry.
I guess what I’m trying to say is that maybe all of us could take a step back from the argument and look around to see the real people who are our fellow citizens, our neighbors, and even our family. We could reach out and ask to hear their stories and offer to shoulder some of their pain and fear. We could speak in less strident, more humble ways about the issues that divide us, appreciating that most of us are just doing the best we know how. We could hold the stones and listen with love and grace.
