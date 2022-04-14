A beloved community indeed.

Unseasonably cold wind greeted the crowd. Overcast. Not at all spring-like. The warmth found amongst a diverse gathering inside the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center was a stark, but welcome, contrast.
“Love keeps the cold out better than a cloak.” Longfellow, I recalled, as one-by-one, folks began introducing themselves.
Most were Baptists. A few Methodists. Some non-denominational. There were a couple of Presbyterians. A handful of Unitarian Universalists. And me, a Lutheran lay minister. Not only a diverse mixture of faiths, but of age, gender, and race, too. A beloved community. The one that Dr. King so eloquently referenced.
We began our march just outside the doors of the CCAC on Adamson Square, escorted by the Carrollton Police Department. As their sirens pierced the air, so too did snowflakes, albeit briefly. Then, Pastor Larry Patton began singing, “This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine…”
Everyone knew the words. Everyone.
As we progressed to the center of Adamson Square, we continued, “All around the neighborhood, I’m gonna let it shine…”
I like to believe the good people patiently stopped in their idling vehicles were singing along also.
Our march ended as we entered The Beloved Community Park, letting those who were awaiting our arrival know that Pastor Steven Allen, Pastor Samuel Sauls, and I weren’t “hidin' our lights under a bushel…” Sister Lorie Bell, who organized this beautiful event, welcomed everyone. Those of us who know Sister Lorie count her as a blessing. Such a blessing that most of us count her twice.
Prayers were offered for America. For Ukraine. For Russia. Their citizens. Also, for Presidents Biden, Zelensky, and Putin. The Reverend Audrey Smith offered up a mighty one for the Ukrainian women. Beneath the monument commemorating Dr. King during those prayers, I recalled King’s words concerning a beloved community. For it is, “agape [love] which is an overflowing love that seeks nothing in return.” Verily.
And there was singing! A group called Noteworthy, another called Chosen Ones, and there was a quartet from True Life Church. An “Amen!” here, a clapping of hands there — enough to move a reserved Lutheran like me. Elder Norris Lane concluded with a rousing benediction.
There were handshakes and hugs a plenty. Mimi Gentry gives the best ones. You know, folks, we are a beloved community here in our Carrollton.
A beloved community indeed.
