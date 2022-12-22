It was an early morning. You know, just before the dawning of another breathtaking Carrollton sunrise. The crisp, cool air signaled an oncoming Fall. My belly growled to beat the band, as I pulled into the parking lot at the corner of 27 and Alabama Street.
4AM Coffee Roasters was bursting at the seams.
That was a good sign. Word of mouth and whatnot. Now, I can’t exactly recollect how those words grew wings and took flight down Roopville way, but somehow those words did just that. As I ambled across the worn, gray lot, playing a game of Frogger with the multitude of vehicles patiently idling in the drive-thru line, loose pieces of asphalt crunched with each step under my brown brogan’s. Lost in the exhaust fumes and the bright lights that emanated from the dining area, I made out a few bars of “Amazing Grace,” belted from a deep, rich voice, and thought I was fixing to cross ol’ chilly Jordan into the arms of St. Peter:
“. . .how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me . . .”
Just as the baritone voice crescendoed, the large, glassed front door swung open, and I was welcomed by the outstretched arms of a silver-bearded man, a black, feathered cowboy hat perched on his head. St. Peter and the pearly gates it was not; rather, it was the one and only Dr. Fred Richards, citizen emeritus of Carrollton, and a saint if there ever was one. And, well, if I had my druthers, I have always preferred Dr. Fred over St. Peter and the like.
Just inside to the left on the whitewashed wall hung a sign welcoming folks of every ability, age, ethnicity, gender, orientation, race, and religion. There were smiling faces all around. Folks milled about and pursued the menu for coffee cakes and scratch biscuits, buttermilk or Louisiana. It smelled like Christmas.
Dr. Fred, continued: “. . . I once was lost, but now I’m found. I was blind, but now I see!” A divine rendition, one that would make a band of angels mighty jealous.
I made my way to the front and a wiry man behind the counter greeted me, a genuine smile from ear to ear, and offered a menu:
“Welcome to 4AM,” he said.
“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the Louisiana biscuit. I believe I’ll have one of those and a cup of coffee. Dark roast,” I replied.
“Sure thing!” he answered, giving me that smile that said he loved life.
And so it began, on that early, brisk Fall morn a handful of years ago, my love for 4AM Coffee Roasters and Bar (now located in the Maple Street Mansion), and a great appreciation and friendship with its visionary, Shane Galloway.
By now, most of you are aware that this Saturday the 24th - Christmas Eve, as chance would have it - is the last day for this beautiful place, a place that many of us perhaps unintentionally took for granted at times. And, dammit all, I feel peaked and puny, truth be told. It has hit me something fierce, much like the last verse of a David Allan Coe song.
Yep. I’m in a bad way.
Said Shane, “I got to try to make the place I dreamed about. I had a blast trying to make it work. I've met and worked with beautiful people. I gave it everything I had and am happy for the journey but very sad to see it come to an end.”
Salt-of-the-earth, that Shane.
From the bold, invigorating sips of Sumatra on drip for me to the warming richness of a hot chocolate for Myra Beth, we spent many a Saturday morning on breakfast dates along with a carefree, sundry lot of locals. Why, just last Saturday, in the far-right corner nearest the kitchen, there was a group of college-aged students, fresh off of an early morning run, hoopin’ and hollerin’, enjoying each other’s company. To our left, an older couple weighing whether to purchase a couple of neatly-packed bags of chai tea with some locally-raised eggs and grass-fed beef.
The continual ringing of the door announced customers. In a flurry behind the bar, amidst a bevy of iced coffee, scrambled eggs, and buttermilk biscuits, Rebecca, (our favorite hostess) welcomed folks. Her greetings, like a mother’s hug, always warms the heart, imploring the customers to sit a spell and make themselves at home.
It’s always this beautiful.
And Myra Beth and I, always nestled in what we call “our corner,” in our tan-colored, pleather-encased swivel chairs, would sop up this quaint ambiance like buttermilk biscuits slathered in sausage gravy. People watching, my Granddaddy called it, food for one’s soul.
You’uns can have our four Waffle House’s all scattered, smothered, and chunked, as well as our two Chick-Fil-A’s with the Lord’s chicken and biscuits, no offense (or blasphemy) intended, of course. I mean, where else can one find good food along with events promoting our area artists? How about Wednesday night trivia led by Ms. Lucy? You say there’s live music and karaoke on Thursday evenings? Even a safe space for our local LGBTQ community in hosting a Carrollton Pride event? Locally-raised produce for sale? Beer and hymns led by Father Jeff and our friends from St. Margaret’s?
Indeed.
And just like that, I recall the welcoming sign on the whitewashed wall in the building at the corner of 27 and Alabama Street so many years ago, as well as Dr. Fred’s baritone voice that welcomed a wayward lost soul like me.
“I am grateful for all who have supported us along the way,” said my friend, Shane.
Heaven, I am convinced, is just like this beautiful place, full of good coffee, good food, and good people. People like Shane Galloway.
“I love you all and will dearly miss creating a fun and loving space for you,” he added.
Myra Beth and I will be there one final time to thank Shane, and to sing praises, for sharing his vision of 4AM Coffee Roasters and Bar with us, with our community. His efforts made many of us better people, a better Carrollton.
And in case Shane has not read the writing on our hearts, I will tell him now: “Shane, you me, you saved all of us. It’s a similar – yet different – kind of soul savin’ that Dr. Fred sang about that morning years ago. Your vision nourished us, bellies and soul, and we’re mighty thankful, buddy. Oh, and Shane, we love you too.”
Let all of Carrollton say, “Amen!”
