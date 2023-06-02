As we approach the one-year anniversary of 988 – which launched nationwide in July 2022 – Georgia has received much praise for its management of the mental health crisis line in our state. But a closer look at 988 calls within Georgia over the past year shows that, although our state may be a national leader in managing crisis calls, access to mental healthcare continues to be a challenge in many Georgia communities.

The national 988 initiative, which took several years of planning, was designed to provide an easy-to-remember number for anyone experiencing a suicidal, mental health or substance use crisis, which could be dialed anywhere in the U.S. (just as it is possible to call 911 anywhere in the U.S. for a medical emergency).

