The Carroll County Community Theatre in collaboration with the Carrollton Center For The Arts are currently in rehearsals for the upcoming production of “9 to 5: The Musical” directed by Patrick J. Yuran.
This show, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. With its jubilant score and easily relatable characters, 9 to 5: The Musical is the perfect production to showcase the talents of local artists.
Olivia White, production choreographer, is a local dancer, teacher, and choreographer. A Miami native, she received her BFA in Dance from Valdosta State University and has had the honor to collaborate with Sarah Arnett, Melissa Pihos, Olin Davidson, Eric Nielsen, Freddie Moore and Geoff Reynolds throughout her career. Olivia has danced with Gotta Dance Contemporary Apprentice Company, SWAD Collective, and has performed at the Modern Dance Atlanta Festival. She has also co-created and performed works at 7 Stages and the Inman Park Festival. In addition, she has danced with Paulo Manso de Sousa’s Southern Arc Dance Theatre.
The production of 9 to 5: The Musical is well underway with the efforts of the cast now focusing on the production’s challenging choreography. Olivia White has created some uniquely challenging choreography not usually seen onstage in typical musical theatre productions.
Patrons of this show will have an opportunity to see elements of traditional tap, ballet, jazz, and musical theatre styles. However, they will also see Bob Fossie’s jazz style infused with modern dance. Martha Graham’s modern style will be colored with jazz. George Balanchine’s ballet style will be seen layered on top of Tommy Tune’s musical theatre movement.
According to director, Patrick Yuran, “The choreography for this production is special and unique. Olivia brings a fresh flavor to traditional musical theatre dance in this production. She does a beautiful job of layering in a variety of styles while taking into consideration storyline and music. Not every choreographer has that awareness and talent. A lot of choreographers create body movement through technique set to music as a standalone art form, but not Olivia. She truly understands how movement advances the storyline which is just one of the many elements that will make this production of 9 to 5: The Musical something special.”
