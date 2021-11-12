The Carroll County Community Theatre in collaboration with the Carrollton Center For The Arts are hosting auditions for the upcoming production of "9 to 5: The Musical" directed by Patrick J. Yuran.
This show with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, is based on the seminal 1980 hit movie.
"With its jubilant score and easily relatable characters, "9 to 5: The Musical" is the perfect production to showcase the talents of the artists within your organization," Yuran said in a press release.
The musical offers eight principal roles with a male dance ensemble, a female dance ensemble, and a singing only ensemble. Audition dates are December 6 and 7 beginning at 6:00 p.m. and ending at 9:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in auditioning should arrive at 5:45 pm on the first day to complete the registration process in the lobby of the Cultural Arts Center. All individuals auditioning will need to be present on both days for the full duration of the audition and must be 18 years or older to participate in this production.
The audition process will consist of three phases: vocal, dance, and reading. For the vocal audition, we ask that anyone interested in a principal role prepare 32 bars of a Broadway song (not from 9 to 5: The Musical) and bring your sheet music with the 32 bars clearly marked to the audition. An accompanist will be provided.
Anyone not interested in preparing a vocal audition will still be considered for a role and taught a song during the audition. For the dance audition, the choreographer will teach a routine as part of the audition process so please wear clothing and footwear conducive for movement.
There is a female dance and a male dance ensemble needed for this production. All trained dancers are welcome to audition and will not need to participate with a vocal solo or a reading if only interested in the dance ensembles.
For the reading audition, two pre-selected scenes will be available in the audition packet for review prior to the audition. More information about the production may be found at www.carrolltonarts.com. Audition packets including the registration form and audition materials are available for pick up at the Carrollton Center For The Arts located at 251 Alabama Street, Carrollton, GA 30117, or electronically by request at mdean@carrollton-ga.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.