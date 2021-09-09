Medicare must make doctors check our mental health as we get older. A visit to my doctor last month ended with the “are you depressed?” question. I thought for a moment and said, “You know, what’s going on in Afghanistan has me bummed out.”
Whoever the culprit, the question allowed me to verbalize what bothered me. The situation in Afghanistan was going to hell in a handbasket, and I couldn’t joke about being depressed. I was.
The Middle East is complicated. I’m no expert, but grasp big pieces of the puzzle. The chaotic end of America’s longest war reminds us that we are not the first country to learn the hard way to leave Afghanistan alone. Great Britain was unsuccessful gaining a foothold there. Russia tried and failed.
In 1839, from its base in India, Great Britain sought to extend its control over neighboring Afghanistan and oppose Russian influence. That was the first of 3 British conflicts.
In 1979, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan to prop up the communist government there, which was being attacked by Muslim Mujahideen fighters. Osama bin Laden viewed the invasion as an act of aggression against Islam, and traveled to meet Afghan resistance leaders and raise funds for the resistance.
Now, the world’s greatest superpower exited humbled and bruised. America’s ending in Afghanistan makes me remember our beginning—why we were there in the first place. September 11 and Osama bin Laden.
Twenty years ago, our hearts were broken into pieces. I can’t forget events that unfolded like a nightmare on live television in real time. I was watching the Today show. Matt Lauer wrapped a puff piece about a new book.
The world changed.
Katie Couric reported a plane crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in Manhattan. Eighteen minutes later, a plane hit the south tower. Black smoke billowed from the gaping holes. People on higher floors were trapped. People on lower floors ran from burning buildings. First responders ran to tha danger. A plane hit the Pentagon. Another plane heading toward Washington crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The two towers crumbled. We were under attack.
America reeled. A somber Couric and Lauer reported the confusion shocking the nation, as history unfolded. I couldn’t look away. The sick feeling in my stomach was fear.
President George Bush was reading to elementary students in Sarasota, FL. His chief of staff whispered the news in his ear. Heavy lies the head that wears the crown.
News anchors in fresh shirts continued the marathon of dire news. No one knew when it would end. A routine Tuesday transformed when 19 terrorists boarded and hijacked four commercial airplanes. That fateful day claimed almost 3,000 souls.
There was one moving part of the disaster I didn’t fully appreciate at the time. Because America didn’t know if another attack was imminent, we had to ground every airplane flying. We had to control the air.
I watched a documentary about what happened in Gander, Newfoundland on and around Sept. 11. The program chronicled how a small team of air-traffic controllers at Gander airport handled the unprecedented task of landing a vast number of planes. Controllers had the lives of thousands of people in their hands and didn’t have a playbook. But, they performed with ingenuity and calmness. Those unsung heroes fulfilled their mission.
It started as a quiet morning in Gander, with nothing going on. They knew about planes hitting the twin towers, and then the phone rang. Gander would be taking in as many planes as it could take, and directing others where to land. At that point, there were 3 people working there in air-traffic control. When Harold O’Rielly told the others what he’d been ordered to do, he said, ”They looked at me like I had two heads.”
Air traffic controllers knew they were playing a crucial role in an unthinkable aviation emergency and world crisis. A voice in the tower told a pilot, “America 49, you will be landing in Gander, now get your plane in line. You do not understand me. U.S. air space has been closed.” There was no time for debate. Between 225 and 240 aircraft were diverted to 17 different airports in Canada in less than four hours.
Weeks after Al Qaeda attacked the United States, Bush announced that American forces had launched attacks against Taliban targets in Afghanistan. Bin Laden was killed May 2, 2011, when Navy SEALs raided his compound in Pakistan and closed a chapter of our sorrow.
Sometimes, I watch 9/11 footage on the anniversary. I want to remember, that during our darkest moment, petty differences took a back seat, as strangers grieved together and comforted each other. During our profound sadness, Americans came together in patriotism, like one big family. Tears flowed the same color for everyone. We were not black, white and brown; we were red, white and blue.
Why can’t we display the unity from 20 years ago today? Maybe, it will take another catastrophe for us to stand together. That is also our loss.
