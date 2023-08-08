The Division II Athletic Directors Association released their 2022-23 Academic Achievement Award this week and 83 University of West Georgia student-athletes were honored with the annual award.
The award honors those student-athletes who have completed at least two years of college level work and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher. West Georgia saw an increase from last year when 44 student-athletes earned the honor.
"Awards like these, especially academic-focused ones, are exciting to announce," said Director of Athletics Jason Carmichael. "It's even more satisfying to be able to announce a substantive year-over-year increase this time around. We are beyond proud of the effort of our student-athletes, coaches, and support staff."
A record-breaking number of 19,646 student-athletes were honored by the D2ADA, and the Gulf South Conference saw 515 student-athletes earn the honor.
The Academic Achievement Awards, in its 16th year, is a program that recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level.
"This program continues to showcase the amazing student-athletes, and the impactful support of their coaches and staff, across our Division 2 landscape. I want to congratulate all the recipients for earning the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award," Kirby Garry was quoted in a press release by the organization, the director of athletics at Cal State Monterey Bay and current D2 ADA President.
He continued, "While the number of deserving student-athletes continues to increase annually, the number of institutions recognizing these individuals on campus also continues to trend upwards. We look forward to eclipsing the 200-institution barrier next year."
Since the inception of the award's program in 2007-08, there has been a total of 147,604 student-athlete nominees recognized for their academic achievements at the Division II level, per the release.
