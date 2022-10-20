Forty years ago this fall the local area was ablaze with excitement as West Georgia College's two-year old intercollegiate football program was garnering headlines throughout the nation when the then nicknamed Braves rolled up staggering wins over long established grid programs in route to a an 11-0 record and an NCAA National Championship.
This weekend, the University of West Georgia will welcome back many of the players and coaches from title team to celebrate the 40th anniversary of a three-month period of time that galvanized the student body, alumni, and community and caught the attention of state and national media.
Activities will include a banquet tonight and special recognition on the field at Saturday's 6 p.m. game against arch rival Valdosta State at UWG's University Stadium.
"Bobby's Braves," as they were dubbed in honor of head coach Bobby Pate, competed in the non-scholarshipped ranks of NCAA Division III during the program's first two years of existence in 1981 and 1982. The team was comprised almost entirely of freshmen, sophomores, and a handful of transfers.
One of the transfers was quarterback David Archer. A former all-state quarterback at Woodward Academy, he had earned distinction four years earlier at the University of Georgia when he intercepted a pass in the closing seconds that sealed the Bulldog's memorable 29-28 win over Georgia Tech.
The star performer on the defensive side for the Braves was linebacker Derrick Germaine who earned All-America recognition along with Archer.
Other names that will ring notes of familiarity among longtime UWG sports supporters include former Carrollton Trojan fullback David Phillips who ran the ball and punted for the Braves and defensive end Angelo Snipes who went on to a pro career with the Washington Redskins, San Diego Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Archer, Germaine, Phillips and Snipes will be among approximately 50 players and coaches who are expected to attend the anniversary celebration.
