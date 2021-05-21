Editor’s note: a version of this article was first published Feb. 16, 2019
On the morning of May 22, 1946, a slim man wearing a jacket and bow tie arrived in Carrollton and probably felt as if he had landed on another planet.
It was Norman Rockwell, one of the most famous illustrators in the world, and he had come from the sophistication of Vermont to a land of hardscrabble farmers, feed stores and unpaved roads. But he was here on a mission, and he only had one day to do it.
His goal was to capture a rarity that was fast disappearing in postwar America – the one-room schoolhouse. The Saturday Evening Post, a publication with a media influence that has no comparison with today, had found an example for him to sketch: Oak Mountain School.
Located at the top of a ridge south of Carrollton, the school was specifically chosen as a subject for the artist, and for the magazine's audience, nostalgic for the Americana of their youth.
After World War II, The Saturday Evening Post was enjoying the height of its influence, reaching millions of Americans each week. Norman Rockwell was one of its chief illustrators. Although he was not a “fine artist” like Picasso, Rockwell’s work was more accessible and more popular. His nostalgic images of American life fit hand-in-glove with the values of the Post’s editors, who preferred an idealized view of the nation it covered.
But the war and the looming threat of atomic annihilation had unnerved the Post’s readers. They longed for the security of their past, but the icons of their youth – including one-room schoolhouses – were quickly disappearing.
To reconnect with its readership, the Post commissioned Rockwell to do a series of paintings to be called “This is America.”
By the time Rockwell came to Carrollton, one of the series, “Norman Rockwell Visits a Ration Board,” had already been published. Another, “Norman Rockwell Visits a Country Editor,” would be printed three days after his visit. The painting of Oak Mountain School was to be the third of five paintings for the series.
Located near the site of present-day Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church, the school was a one-room, white clapboard building in which a single teacher taught students in grades 1 through 7. Although it had electricity, students were still summoned to (and dismissed from) class by a large bell pulled each day by a stout volunteer student. In 1946, students were still being dragooned to carry buckets of water from a spring to fill a metal water cooler from which the kids could drink or wash up.
Despite these limitations, its teacher, Effie McGuire did her best to bring quality education to her students, who called her Miz Mac. She was a graduate of what was then called West Georgia College, which used the school as a sort of laboratory to give student teachers some hands-on experience.
It was pure chance that led the Post to McGuire’s school. The magazine’s editors had begun their search by phoning the federal Office of Education. That call was handled by Dr. George Kerry Smith, who, it just so happened, had chaired the English department at West Georgia. Smith got in touch with the head of the college’s Teacher Education Program, Dr. Dagnal Folger, who knew right away that Oak Mountain School was perfect for the magazine.
Even though school was out for the summer, Miz Mac and her husband fanned out across the community looking for students to return to school. Most of the families had never heard of Rockwell, even though three years earlier, his “Four Freedom” series of paintings had been used to sell war bonds.
Rockwell arrived at the Atlanta train station early on May 22, 1946. According to Chambers, he was soon joined by a photographer named W.C. Lane, who was one half of the well-known Atlanta firm, Lane Brothers Commercial Photographers. By 9 a.m., they were in the City of Carrollton.
In 2012, C.H. Gilley recalled that when he went to the schoolhouse on that May morning, the 12-year-old was dressed as if he was going to church: hair slicked back, and shoes smartly shined. But the first thing Rockwell did was make him take off those shoes, then he ruffled up his hair.
It wasn’t just the school kids there that day. There was a collection of college instructors and at least one Atlanta newspaper reporter to witness the scene. As the reporter described Miz Mac, she was virtually transfixed by the event, barely able to say what such an event as this meant to her and the school children she adored.
The reporter on the scene said he told the students that they were "the very backbone of America." And he meant it.
Throughout the day, Gilley recalled, Rockwell and the Atlanta photographer he brought along, ordered the children and Miz Mac around, sitting them in various poses. When the day was over, Rockwell took the photographs back to Vermont and began to use them to create a large painting, as well as a series of drawings that would accompany the main artwork.
Six months later, on Nov. 2, 1946, the magazine published a two-page spread of the painting that Rockwell made from the sketches he had made in May. It was the lead illustration for an article called “Norman Rockwell Visits a Country School,” accompanied by eight drawings of schoolhouse life.
Rockwell’s paintings are so realistic that it is tempting to think of them as photographs, or images that are a direct copy of reality. But Rockwell was not interested in a true, documentary depiction. Before he even came to Carrollton, he had a concept in mind; the school and students were just models for that design.
For example, outside the realistically rendered windows of the school, Rockwell painted non-existent mountains to suggest, perhaps, that the school was high in the Appalachians. Some of the girls appear twice in different poses. Gilley, being one of the few boys who came in from spring planting, is in the painting more than once, his appearance altered slightly.
Rockwell created what the Post editors wanted, and what he himself wanted: an idealistic view of a school that reflected post-war America’s nostalgic desire for community, family and security.
Helen Chambers, who was a graduate student at the University of West Georgia in 1997, wrote a thesis in which she describes the themes in the painting.
The idea of community is reflected in the children who are gathered around Mrs. McGuire, who is reading them a story. The theme of family is shown by the casual way in which they sit, listening intently to the woman they idealized as both teacher and mother. The idea of warmth and security is realized by the “Big Joe” coal-burning stove that heated the school in winter and dominates the center of the artwork.
The Oak Mountain School is long since gone, and most of the models Rockwell used are no longer with us. Effie McGuire died in 1976; Gilley died in January 2018. But their images live on, just as they appeared 75 years ago, preserved in the art of a man who specialized in nostalgic remembrances of a shared American experience.
