A total of 75 students from the the local area were named to the 2022 Summer President’s List at the University of West Georgia. The President’s List is an elite class of UWG Wolves who achieve a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Karina Urguilla Hernandez
The University of West Georgia serves more than 12,700 students from across Georgia, 34 other states, and 64 countries. Perennially ranked by “U.S. News and World Report” as a top national university.
UWG offers 92 fields of study and has a regional economic impact of more than $626 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.