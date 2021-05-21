During the past week, the state of Georgia surpassed 7 million in total vaccinations administered against COVID-19. Almost 4 million people (3,936,280) are fully vaccinated, representing 31 percent of the population, according to statistics updated Friday by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
In Carroll County, the DPH reports 27,110 so far have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 22,123 – or 19 percent – of those are fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations in Haralson County are 6,416 with at least one dose, 5,584 full (19 percent); and in Heard County it’s 2,041 with at least one dose, 1,640 full (14 percent).
The confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Carroll County continues to make a slow climb in the spring. From May 13 to May 20, there have been 20 new confirmed positive tests in Carroll for 7,463 overall. Neither Haralson County nor Heard County reported a confirmed positive test over the same eight-day span, and in all three counties, there were no confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus.
Carroll County has had 132 confirmed deaths during the still on-going pandemic, 35 in Haralson and 16 in Heard.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 892,688 overall positive cases and 17,906 confirmed deaths on Friday. The week began with 381 new cases confirmed Sunday and 584 confirmed Friday. The most cases from one county over the past two weeks: Chattahoochee (south of Columbus, population 10,749) with 154.
The one-day peak for positive cases in Georgia remains Jan. 8, 2021, with 10,212. The second-highest total came the day after, Jan. 9, at 8,939.
