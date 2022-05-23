A total of seven Central Lions were named All-Region for area 7AAAA this past week, including two first-team selections, three second-team selections, and two honorable mentions.
Caleb Griffis was one of two first-teamers selected. Griffis was selected to the All-Region team as an outfielder, but Griffis has been a versatile player at multiple positions this past season, including significant time on the mound. Griffis was also featured in the student achievers edition of West Georgia Living magazine this year. He recently committed to continue his career at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala.
Gage Gray was Central’s second player selected to the All-Region first team. Gray was chosen for his work behind the plate as a catcher this season. Gray recently committed to continue his career at Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, Ga., according to the official CHS Lions Baseball Twitter page.
Hayden Manson, Sam Turner and Dillon Smith were all chosen to the All-Region second team. Manson was selected as a first baseman, Turner was selected as a pitcher, and Smith was selected as a third baseman.
As for the honorable mentions, Jacob Muse and Blake Ivey rounded out Central’s All-Region selections, Muse as a pitcher and Ivey as a shortstop.
On the backs of these All-Region performances, the Lions finished the season with an 18-11 winning record, just missing the playoffs at fifth place in the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.