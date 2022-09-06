Olivia Wooten

Villa Rica, at 7-0 in region, is one of seven area teams currently in the top two of their respective regions a couple weeks into region play. Pictured is Villa Rica junior Olivia Wooten.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

After the first few weeks of region play, there are seven area teams in the top two of their respective regions.

Bowdon, Bremen, Carrollton, Central, Haralson County, Heard County and Villa Rica all find themselves in top-two positions.

