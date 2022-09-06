After the first few weeks of region play, there are seven area teams in the top two of their respective regions.
After the first few weeks of region play, there are seven area teams in the top two of their respective regions.
Bowdon, Bremen, Carrollton, Central, Haralson County, Heard County and Villa Rica all find themselves in top-two positions.
Though Bowdon has only played one region game, a 17-0 win over Christian Heritage, they already look to be in firm position at the top of their region, which only features three schools with softball teams. The Red Devils have an 8-4 overall record.
The Red Devils have three remaining region games, with two against Mt. Zion and one game remaining against Christian Heritage.
Bremen moved up a classification this year to 3A, but so far the Blue Devils have been faring well, as they find themselves in second place with a region record of 4-1 thus far, their only loss being a close 11-8 game against Adairsville.
The first-place team is currently Lafayette, whom the Lady Blue Devils take on Sept. 15 away and Oct. 11 at home.
Carrollton’s softball team is also off to a hot start in region play thus far, with run-rule wins over both Westlake and Pebblebrook to place them tied for first with East Coweta.
Carrollton and East Coweta are first scheduled to play one another on Sept. 13 at East Coweta in what will likely be an important region matchup.
The defending state champion Central Lady Lions are off to a good start thus far in region play, as they are in second place with a region record of 3-1, their only region loss being an 11-inning, 2-1 loss to Heritage.
Northwest Whitfield currently leads the Lions’ region, and they will face off with Central three times in late September and early October.
Haralson County is also currently in a close race for the top of their region, as they are fighting to keep up with Rockmart, a team that is currently 6-0 in the region.
The Lady Rebels have a region record of 4-1, and their only loss is to the aforementioned Lady Jackets at a score of 10-6. Rockmart and Haralson County will face off again on Sept. 20, this time in the Rebels’ house.
Though Heard County has only played one region game, an 8-0 win over Crawford County, it seems as though they may be in prime position to win the region.
The Lady Braves currently sport the only winning record out of any team in the region at 6-5, and they have been on streak with big wins over talented teams, including Villa Rica and East Coweta. They will have a region test this Thursday, as they take on the second-place team, Lamar County.
Finally, after seven region games, Villa Rica retained a perfect 7-0 record, earning them the first place spot in their region thus far. However, the second place team Chapel Hill is not far behind with a region record of 6-1.
Villa Rica currently holds the tie breaker, as Chapel Hill’s only loss was a whopping 12-3 loss to the Lady Wildcats. These two will face of again on Sept. 27.
