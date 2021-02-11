A long-awaited roundabout at Dallas Highway and Punkintown Road may be under construction before the end of the year, according to GDOT officials.
Additionally, two other roundabouts are now on the drawing board for the city, one of which may be one of the largest such projects in the state.
A Georgia Department of Transportation official told the Villa Rican this week that a roundabout project at Highway 61 (Dallas Highway) and Punkintown will be “constructed in the next few months as weather warms up.”
The traffic control system that allows motorists to negotiate an intersection without fully stopping will replace the current three-way stop sign that, at certain times of the day, leaves traffic clogged in all directions.
Although classified as a “quick response” project by GDOT, the 61/Punkintown roundabout has been on the books since 2016. Even so, the project has moved much faster than the North Loop project, which has been planned since the mid-1960s but is only expected to begin construction next year.
Much of the delay in the Highway 61 project, city officials have said, has been due to time taken to acquire rights of way from nearby property owners and the relocation of certain city utilities in the construction zone.
Joe Schulman, District 6 communications officer for GDOT, said that the project will be a joint effort between the transportation department and Bartow Paving Company.
Roundabouts have been increasingly used across the country to control traffic at several intersections. However, they are less common in west Georgia. Two notable roundabouts in Carroll County are located on U.S. 27 Alternate, one near the county jail and the other in Whitesburg.
On Tuesday night, the City Council approved resolutions to indicate the city’s support of two additional roundabout projects, one of which was described as one of the largest such traffic control system in the state.
GDOT hired an engineering firm that has recommended roundabouts be constructed at Highway 78 and Highway 61/Industrial Boulevard. That would result in a massive, multi-lane roundabout at the current Walgreens, CVS, Dollar Tree and Bank OZK locations.
The second roundabout would be built at the intersection of Highway 78 and Rocky Branch Road.
The actions by the council were a pro forma part of the process of getting the ball rolling on the projects. No timetable was presented, but given the examples of other GDOT projects, no progress may be expected for some time.
When the project was discussed during the work session that preceded the council meeting, the 61/78 roundabout was described as “huge.” Mayor Gil McDougal compared it to Dupont Circle in Washington D.C., a massive traffic circle that controls 10 intersections in that metropolitan city.
City Manger Tom Barber explained that the dual roundabout project originated when the highway department studied the Highway 61/78 intersection and then combined that concept with another request by the city for a left turn light to help parents picking up their children at Villa Rica High School, located off Rocky Branch Road.
The area of Highway 61 is one of the most traffic-choked corridors in the city and one of the fastest-growing parts of town. The highway is currently split into two parts, the first ending at the Highway 78/Industrial Boulevard intersection.
To get to the second part, motorists must now travel along 78 and enter the Dallas Highway portion downtown, then proceed past Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica and the Punkintown Road intersection, where the first roundabout is to be constructed.
The corridor was once an area of streets and homes, but is now home to medical offices and retail shops. Multi-family residences are soon anticipated, and Southeastrans, a large non-emergency medical transport company, plans to build its new headquarters near Tanner.
