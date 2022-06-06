VILLA RICA — Villa Rica High School played host to a large track and field meet this past Saturday, as USA Track and Field held their preliminary meet for Area A in Sam MacIntyre Stadium on Saturday.
The meet was a youth event, with age groups ranging all the way from eight and under to 17-18 years old.
Area A of the USATF program is composed of counties including Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Dade, Dawson, Douglas, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, North Fulton (North of I-20), Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Lumpkin, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Towns, Union, Walker, and Whitfield.
In total, there was a large group of over 600 athletes that participated in the event at Villa Rica High School on Saturday.
A pair of local teams participated in the event, as the Trojan Elite team from Carrollton City Schools participated, as well as the West Georgia Elite team which features various athletes from local schools.
One highlight from the meet was local product Dru Green, who placed first in the girls’ 17-18 shot put with a personal record throw of 11.17 meters. Green threw for Carrollton High School during the regular track and field season, and she was a part of the West Georgia Elite team in this meet.
