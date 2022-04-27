Following the girls’ 10-0 win on Monday, Bremen’s boys soccer team came away with a shutout victory of their own, blazing past a strong Toombs County team at a score of 6-0 to advance to the final four of state playoffs. These six goals came from six different Blue Devils, all in the first half.
Within the first two minutes of the match, Bremen already put up a shot on goal, as Harley Davis’s shot sailed just outside the frame. After the shot, Toombs began to look like they could control the ball better than the previous teams Bremen faced in the playoffs, as they were able to move the ball into Bremen’s half of the field.
However, with 35:32 on the clock, sophomore Baden Derringer put up the Blue Devils’ first score of the night. Then, a little over a minute later, with the ball still on the Bulldog half of the field, Davis sent an accurate pass to Aiden Brown who knocked the ball in from the middle of the field, and Bremen was already up 2-0.
At the 31:24 mark, Davis would go on to score Bremen’s third goal of the night off a key assist from Wyatt Mathis. The Blue Devils kept up the pace, making sure the ball stayed at the feet of their offense.
Bremen would have two more shots on goal before Mathis got a score of his own, a contested shot that glanced off the hands of Toombs’ goalkeeper on its way to the top left corner of the net. It was 4-0 Bremen, and each goal from a different Blue Devil.
Several minutes passed before the next goal. Toombs had a significant possession in Bremen’s half of the field near the 20-minute mark, but the Blue Devil defense was able to recover without giving up a shot.
With 12:17 on the clock, the fifth unique Blue Devil put up a score. This time, it was junior Blake Underwood, who had an impressive shot from about 15 yards out shortly following a free kick. Later, with 6:31 on the clock, the sixth and final Blue Devil had a score, as Josh Chapman finished off a corner kick for the score.
The first half ended 6-0, and that’s how the game would end as well, as Bremen slowed their pace slightly in the second half, and Toombs continued to struggle to put passes together in the second half of play.
Just like Bremen’s girls, the boys team will now face Pace Academy in the final four of the state tournament. Pace’s boys are a two seed in the tournament. The winner of that game will face either Coosa or Lovett in the championship game.
