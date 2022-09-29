UWG Homecoming Preview

West Georgia football will take on Mississippi College for homecoming on Saturday. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

It's Homecoming week at the University of West Georgia, and the celebration culminates with the fifth-ranked West Georgia Wolves football team hosting Mississippi College in a 6 p.m. Gulf South Conference contest on Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

West Georgia (3-0, 1-0 GSC) puts their undefeated record on the line hosting the triple option attack of Mississippi College (1-3, 0-1 GSC) on Ra-Lin Field. Head football coach David Dean is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

