It's Homecoming week at the University of West Georgia, and the celebration culminates with the fifth-ranked West Georgia Wolves football team hosting Mississippi College in a 6 p.m. Gulf South Conference contest on Saturday evening at 6 p.m.
West Georgia (3-0, 1-0 GSC) puts their undefeated record on the line hosting the triple option attack of Mississippi College (1-3, 0-1 GSC) on Ra-Lin Field. Head football coach David Dean is looking forward to the challenge ahead.
"This is totally different. We haven't seen anything like this," Dean said of the Choctaws offense, "Obviously we practice a little bit for it in camp, but you can't spend a lot of time on it because you only see it one time."
Mississippi College ranks sixth in the country in rushing offense, putting up 279.8 yards on the ground per game, while UWG's defense gives up the sixth-fewest yards of total offense per game, allowing just 205.7 per game.
"We're going to struggle with it a little at the beginning of the game because of the speed," Dean added, "It's hard to get your scout team to simulate the speed they're going to go by."
A season ago against this MC offense, the Wolves allowed 295 yards on the ground, but only 21 points in a 40-21 win.
But the 2022 defense has been stingy all season, and enters week six and the homecoming game as the nation's top scoring offense, allowing only 4.7 points per game. The Wolves have given up just two touchdowns all season, and have allowed the second fewest first downs in all of Division II through three games.
"I think overall, if you look at what we're doing, is we have a lot of tackles for loss and a lot of sacks," Dean said of his defensive unit. "We're putting people behind the chains a good bit which allows us to open up that defensive playbook and be a little bit more aggressive at times."
West Georgia had four sacks in both the Morehouse game and the West Alabama game, marking the first time since the 2017 season that UWG had at least four sacks in back-to-back games.
Offensively, the Wolves enter the game with the nation's 35th-best offense, averaging 425.7 yards of total offense.
It was against this same MC defense a season ago that Harrison Frost threw for 415 yards, recording the third-highest single-game total in school history. Dean, Frost, and company will look for more of the same this week when the Choctaws visit Ra-Lin Field for the 20th meeting all-time between the two schools.
West Georgia has won 10 straight against MC, dating all the way back to 1993. The Wolves and Choctaws met annually from 1984 to 1995 before MC went to Division III. UWG won matchups in 1993, 1994, and 1995, and has not lost to MC since the Choctaws came back to Division II and the Gulf South Conference in 2014. All-time, UWG is 11-8 against MC.
The Wolves will also look to win for the 27th time on Homecoming as UWG is 26-14 all-time on Homecoming. UWG has won seven of the last eight homecoming games including a matchup with Mississippi College in 2016.
Kickoff for Saturday's contest is set for 6 p.m. from Ra-Lin Field. Fans can find information about purchasing tickets on the UWG Athletics website.
