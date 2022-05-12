It’s my birthday weekend.
Times are changing and so is my outlook on life, my body and my recent separation from putting sugar and cream in my coffee which I have done ever since my mother introduced me to caffeine while I was watching Captain Kangaroo.
This Monday will mark 53 years since Dr. Steve Worthy delivered me into this world at Tanner Memorial Hospital in Carrollton on a Friday night. He told my mother after I was born, “Betty, you could have 10 more children and I guarantee you they’re all going to be boys.”
Hopefully, I have several more years left, and if I do—let’s say I’m in the top of the sixth inning. Although my personality has changed very little ever since I entered Virginia Busby’s Tabernacle Baptist Church kindergarten class in 1973, my outlook on life continues to evolve.
So, what have I learned so far in this journey? A few things…so take them with a grain of salt. I may feel totally different this time next year.
I’ve learned...
It’s important to breathe. The voice inside my head is a constant chatter box and is really annoying so I’ve learned to tell it to “shut up” by taking a few deep breaths.
Technology is a wonderful gift to humanity to help us communicate more quickly and efficiently.
The world was more enjoyable before technology became such a big part of our lives.
Buy really expensive dress shoes if you have to dress up for work. A great shoe can be resoled, rebuffed and repaired. I’m still wearing the same shoes I bought 23 years ago and they still look brand new thanks to taking care of them and using shoe trees when I’m not wearing them.
Don’t wait until retirement to go the Grand Canyon. I’m planning to go this year. And if you’re in retirement and have already been to the Grand Canyon, put Yosemite and Acadia National Parks on your bucket list.
Popcorn tastes even better when you sprinkle a pack of Goobers over the kernels to complement the butter and salt.
Be kind to teenagers. They’re going to be running this country in the next 25-30 years.
Have patience with teenagers. We were once their age too.
Take all of your photos/videos and hire someone to scan and convert them to a digital format so you’ll always have copies in case of a house fire.
It’s OK to ponder deep thoughts such as “When the tide comes in, you’ll be able to see who was swimming naked.”
There’s no substitute for reading good books.
The Beatles were spot on when they sang, “All you need is love.” It really is all we need beyond indoor plumbing and air conditioning.
When visiting other cities, skip the chain restaurants and eat where the locals do.
Don’t ever apologize for eating multiple portions of fried okra.
Always schedule an annual physical with your doctor and ask him or her to check your heart.
Life ain’t easy. We all need loving hands to hold on to.
When faced with tough times, always take the long-term view.
Sprinkle the Vampires in your life with garlic. In other words, tread carefully with those folks who suck the energy out of your days.
When faced with a tough decision, you can rarely go wrong with the Rotary creed—“Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”
When burying the hatchet, try not to leave the handle sticking out.
As Father Jeff Jackson ends every service at St. Margaret’s each week, always remember “life is short my friends and we do not have much time to gladden the hearts of those who travel with us. So, be quick to love. Make haste and be kind. And the blessing of God Almighty, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit is with us and will remain with us forever.”
Oh, and one more thing — coffee is actually really good when you drink it black.
