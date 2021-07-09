50 years and counting: Burger Chick celebrates a milestone anniversary

Her daddy always said she would go to “hamburger heaven” one day because of her love of the beefy sandwiches.
Her father recognized her passion for hamburgers maybe even before she did, said Elaine Owens, owner of the Burger Chick, which celebrates its 50th birthday this year.
“Everywhere I went I wanted a hamburger, so I guess it’s just natural I’d do this for a living,” Owens said. “It’s my passion I guess — burgers.”
She started working at the drive-in restaurant started by her father, Gene Owens when she was just 13-years-old. In her teenaged mind, she ran the place, Owens said with a smile. She even thought up the name Burger Chick, based on the menu of burgers and fried chicken.
50 years later, there’s no question that she runs the Tallapoosa restaurant, and she still loves it.
“It’s just in my blood I guess,” Owens said. “That’s where it has to be. There has to be a love for food because it’s hard work. It’s harder than what people normally think it is.”
On Tuesday, her day off, she was at the restaurant for deliveries and to meet a man who was scheduled to make repairs on the brick stairs leading up to the kitchen door. As she ran up and down the steps to open the door for the deliveries, her T-shirt advertised her passion — “Peace Love Burgers” it said on the back with the name of the restaurant on the front.
Owens’ daddy opened the drive-up restaurant in the spring or summer — she’s not sure which, it was 50 years ago, after all — of 1971. He had taken over his father’s Pontiac dealership next door and wanted to do something on the corner of the site at Highway 78 and Spring Street.
The Tasty Treat in town had closed and Owens thinks that might have prompted her dad to open the restaurant. In the beginning, he leased the restaurant to Bob Downey, and Downey let Owens work there. Downey soon bowed out and the restaurant became a true family affair with Owens, her sister, Dawn, and her mother, Marie Owens, working at the restaurant over the years.
Back then, you could get a burger for 25 cents and fries for 10 cents, Owens said. Now the most popular burger, the Big O, will cost you $3.90 and the fries are $2.75, according to the menu posted in the window.
That’s not the only thing that’s changed over the years. The menu no longer includes fried chicken, she said. Too many other places in town sell fried chicken, Owens added. But the updated menu does include chicken fingers, shrimp, Phillies, and onion rings.
In addition, Owens and her customers have grown up together, she said.
Gina Griffith, who grew up in Tallapoosa, said her family used to go to the Burger Chick on Saturday nights for an ice cream cone.
“Dawn [Owens Godwin] and I are the same age,” Griffith said. “When Dawn and I played basketball together at West Haralson, I guess they would consider that middle school, on Friday and Saturday nights after our ball games and we won, we’d always get to go to the Burger Chick. … Us basketball players, that was our hangout.”
She still likes to eat there.
“The food is good,” Griffith said. “The service is good.”
And of course, there’s nostalgia, she said. The black and white exterior of the building still offers that retro vibe that takes people of a certain age back to their youth.
Owens, who now does the cooking, said she strives to serve high quality, good tasting food, and her customers seem to enjoy it.
“We just have a loyal following,” Owens said.
When new chain restaurants have opened in town, it causes a little bit of a blip in her bottom line, but the customers always come back, she said.
Eric McDonald, president, and CEO of the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce said that although chain businesses can and do sometimes squash locally-owned businesses, the ones that survive do so by offering something particular to that community.
“They offer a product that seems to appeal to folks where chains don’t,” McDonald said.
They also offer personal service that larger, chain stores don’t, he said. Chain stores typically don’t have the consistent management that a small, locally-owned business offers. Small business owners live in the community and they are involved in their community, McDonald said.
“We use a pharmacist that is not a chain,” he said. “It’s because I walk in and they know me.”
Particularly in small communities where people know and care for their neighbors that is a comforting feeling, McDonald said.
During the pandemic, and since the restaurant was a drive-in, Burger Chick was able to stay open and was always busy, Owens said. In fact, the restaurant has been her main source of income all her adult life. She employs 10 people, many of whom have stayed for years and they have fun when they’re working, Owens said.
But lately, it’s become a little less fun. She’s had a few people quit and is having a hard time finding new employees to take their places. She also said people are just grumpier. She blames the pandemic, and while she hopes things will get back to normal, she’s worried that it has “broken” people and they’ve just learned not to care about other people.
Still, Owens said she has never really thought about doing any other type of work.
“I just love it,” she said. “We’ve really been fortunate to stay in town so long.”
