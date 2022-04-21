Carrollton High School hosted the 22nd Trojan Invitational Golf Tournament last Friday and Saturday. According to Carrollton’s head golf coach Kurt Hitzeman, 50 of the 66 golfers participating in the event are nationally ranked.
Hitzeman also said that the Trojan Invitational is the “only high school-run tournament in the nation to be ranked on Junior Golf Scoreboard.”
Golfers faced the Sunset Hills Country Club course on both days of the tournament, a 6,306 yard course with a par of 71. On Friday, it was sunny with ten-mile-per-hour winds, and on Saturday winds were negligible.
In individual competition, Andrew Gregory from Inman, SC finished with the top spot in the tournament. The junior shot a 70 on the first day of the tournament and an impressive 67 on day two, finishing five under par with a 137 total.
In second place came Luke Koenig from Statham, Ga., with a total of 139. Ryan Davidson (Flowery Branch, Ga.) and Jay Smith (Florence, SC) tied for third place with an overall 141, and Pake June (Florence, SC) and Brycen Jones (Thomasville, Ga.) tied for fifth, as they both shot a 143.
Rounding out the top seven was freshman Henry Kopydlowski from Athens, Ga., who shot a 144 as one of the younger players participating in the tournament.
Carrollton’s highest finish came from Luke Able. Able made par with a 71 on Friday, and he fell a bit behind with a 75 on Saturday, finishing with a 146 total, six strokes off the pace.
The Trojans’ next-highest finish was Caleb Wall, who tied for 24th place with a total of 154. Just behind Wall were Carrollton’s Wyche Green and Tristan Morin, who tied for 26th, both shooting an overall 156.
As far as overall school placements went, Trinity Collegiate School (Florence, SC) placed first in the tournament with two golfers in the top five and an overall four-player total of 584 for the tournament.
Carrollton finished in seventh out of 13 schools with a four-player total of 611.
