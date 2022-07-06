Five UWG women's golfers were honored for their work in the classroom on Tuesday, being named All-American Scholars by the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).

Michelle Bagsic, Ainsley Cowart, Katherine Densmore, Kamryn Roberts, and Maddy Schultz all earned the honors after successful campaigns in the 2021-22 athletic year.

Bagsic wraps up her career as a four-time WGCA All-American Scholar, and graduated with a Speech Pathology degree back in May.

It's the third such honor for both Densmore and Schultz as they have now been named WGCA All-American Scholars every season of their collegiate careers.

For Cowart, she becomes a two-time WGCA All-American Scholar at UWG as well as being named a WGCA All-American for her play on the course in both seasons. She was also a WGCA All-American Scholar in her freshman season at Troy. It's the first time Roberts has earned the honor in her career.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.

As a team, women's golf posted the highest GPA in the entire athletic department, and claimed the Academic Team of the Year at the 2022 WESTPY Awards.

