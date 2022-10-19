Abbie Smith VR Volleyball

Villa Rica’s Abbie Smith goes in for a spike in a 3-1 state playoff win over Cambridge on Tuesday. Villa Rica was one of five teams to advance in the GHSA state volleyball playoffs on Tuesday.

 Photo by Michael Valentine

The first round of state volleyball playoffs for most local high schools began on Tuesday, and all five local teams competing advanced to the next round, including Bremen, Carrollton, Heard County, Temple and Villa Rica.

Central, a two seed in 4A, fell to North Hall 3-1 in the first round on Wednesday, ending their 2022 campaign.

