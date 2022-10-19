The first round of state volleyball playoffs for most local high schools began on Tuesday, and all five local teams competing advanced to the next round, including Bremen, Carrollton, Heard County, Temple and Villa Rica.
Central, a two seed in 4A, fell to North Hall 3-1 in the first round on Wednesday, ending their 2022 campaign.
Bremen
Bremen ended their region tournament as the second-seed team behind LaFayette, and they hosted their first round of AAA state playoffs, taking on Cedar Grove. The Lady Blue Devils took the match three sets to none, and they will now face one-seeded White County in the next round on October 22.
Carrollton
Carrollton finished their region tournament as a two seed behind East Coweta, setting them up to host Valdosta in the first round of the 7A playoffs. The Lady Trojans took that match in three sets, and they will now play on the road against one-seed Hillgrove in the next round on October 22.
Central
Central finished second in their region race this season, giving them a matchup with a three-seed North Hall team for the first round in the area’s only Wednesday game. The Lady Lions lost three sets to one. Central dropped the first two sets and won the third, but their season would come to a close on a 25-23 loss in set four.
Heard County
Heard County also earned a two seed following their region tournament, falling to Temple in the championship match. This set them up to host Bryan County in the first round of single-A playoffs. It was a three-set victory for the Lady Braves, and they will now move on to play Quitman County on the road in the next round on October 22.
Temple
Temple bested Heard County in the region championship game this season to earn a one seed for the single-A volleyball playoffs. In the first round, they hosted McIntosh County Academy and won three sets to none. They will now host the second-round game against Brooks County on October 22.
Villa Rica
The Lady Wildcats earned a region title this season, nearly going undefeated in region play. This allowed them to host Cambridge in the first round. Though they dropped one set to Cambridge, the Lady Wildcats won 3-1, and they will now play host to Winder-Barrow on October 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.