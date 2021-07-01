While students are on summer vacation, there are some $48 million in projects underway across the Carroll County school system.
Multiple construction and renovation projects are ongoing, ranging from classroom additions and renovations to the installation of new athletic field turf, lighting and scoreboards.
The bulk of the funding for this construction comes from revenue generated by the past and current iterations of the education SPLOST (Special Local Option Sales Tax), which collects one cent for every dollar spent in the county.
“With the support of Carroll County citizens, our board continues to invest in the improvement of district facilities to meet our vision of offering our students premier opportunities,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said.
“We are appreciative and excited about the work that is happening throughout the district and look forward to the upcoming school year,” he added.
The following is an update of the ongoing projects released by the Carroll County School System as of Friday, June 25:
Villa Rica High School Stadium — new turf field, track, video board, LED lights, home bleachers with concessions/restrooms and additional parking
Estimated Cost: $9,446,826
Timeline: August, 2021
Funded by: SPLOST V & VI
Temple Middle School — new grass field, track with new concessions and restrooms building
Estimated Cost: $1,963,755
Timeline: August, 2021
Funded by: SPLOST VI
Bay Springs Middle School — dining room addition and renovations, band room addition and renovations, gym renovations, bathroom renovations and other facility improvements
Estimated Cost: $1,867,229
Timeline: August, 2021
Funded by: SPLOST V
Temple High School — new home bleachers, concession/restroom facility, parking lot and practice field
Estimated Cost: $1,429,440
Timeline: August, 2021
Funded by: SPLOST VI
Central High School — new front and rear additions to the gym; media center, guidance suite, dining room, and tennis court renovations; and HVAC & roof modifications
Estimated Cost: $7,266,377
Timeline: November 2021
Funded by: SPLOST VI
Mount Zion Middle School — new gym and band room; existing building renovations and modifications; parking lot improvements and a new drive to the campus
Estimated Cost: $7,399,330
Timeline: November, 2021
Funded by: SPLOST VI
Villa Rica Elementary School — new two-story, 18-classroom wing; new connector halls; and renovations of current classroom areas.
Estimated Cost: $7,618,862
Timeline: Spring, 2022
Funded by: SPLOST VI
Bowdon High School — new front drive and parking, media center, front entrance, science classrooms, and guidance suite; band room addition; and existing facility renovations
Estimated Cost: $8,563,718
Timeline: Spring, 2022
Funded by: SPLOST VI
Interior LED Lighting Upgrades — LED lighting upgrades for dining rooms and gyms across the district.
Estimated Cost: $400,000
Timeline: ongoing
Funded by: FY21 General Fund Project
Video Boards — installation of new video scoreboards at Bowdon High, Central High, Mt. Zion High and Temple High stadiums (VRHS video scoreboard included in the VRHS stadium project.)
Estimated Cost: $1,200,000
Timeline: August 2021
Funded by: FY22 General Fund Project
LED Lights for Football Fields — installation of new LED lights at Bowdon High, Central High, Mt. Zion High and Temple High stadiums.
Estimated Cost: $1,100,000
Timeline: August 2021
Funded by: FY22 General Fund Project
Enrollment throughout the school district for the Carroll County School System is approximately 15,000 students, currently making Carroll County Schools the 23rd largest of the state’s 181 public school districts.
The first day of classes for the Carroll County Schools System is Tuesday, August 3.
