Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason was a member of a list of 40 Georgia Mayors for Gun Safety that sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp and members of the Georgia General Assembly encouraging action to reduce the increasing gun violence in Georgia that they serve.
The letter addressed to Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly begins saying, “We write you today as Mayors of Georgia cities who are urging you to reduce the increasing gun violence that impacts the communities that we serve.”
“Many of us are parents and grandparents, and our professional backgrounds include the fields of business, finance, law, religious ministry, education and agriculture. We believe that there is no single act that will immediately end the epidemic of homicides, suicides and gun injuries that scar our communities.”
The letter from the Mayors of the 40 Georgia cities continues saying to the Governor and Georgia General Assembly, “However, just as decades of progress have led to cleaner air, healthier drinking water and safer roadways, you have in your authority the ability to diminish gun violence. We currently live with the reality that gun violence has become the number one killer of children, and in which Georgia has become a top exporter of illegal weapons.”
The purpose of the correspondence is to seek to find ways to continue to improve behavior health supports and the funding for those supports. The Mayors of the 40 cities involved are also looking for, “A level playing field for background checks that includes all purchases or transfers.”
The third solution that the Mayors are seeking is being able to utilize a system that will identify and prevent possible purchases from people that, “have been demonstrated to be a risk for illegal activity with guns.”
The last two solutions that are being seeked is finding a focus on the weapons that are, “demonstrated to create rapid destruction through high capacity of rapid fire action,” and placing requirements on safe storage of guns.
Of the 40 mayors included on the list, Cason was the only mayor from Carroll and Haralson county that were included.
