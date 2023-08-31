Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason was a member of a list of 40 Georgia Mayors for Gun Safety that sent a letter to Governor Brian Kemp and members of the Georgia General Assembly encouraging action to reduce the increasing gun violence in Georgia that they serve.

The letter addressed to Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly begins saying, “We write you today as Mayors of Georgia cities who are urging you to reduce the increasing gun violence that impacts the communities that we serve.”