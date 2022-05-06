Two UWG baseball stars have received all Gulf South Conference honors. Anthony Calabro was selected to the First Team, while Brody Wortham was selected to the Second Team. Two UWG softball standouts were also named All-Gulf South Conference as R.J. Janke and Kristyn Nix were both named Second Team All-GSC.
Calabro, in his first season with the Wolves, finished the season with a .343 batting average (58-169) which was second on the team, only trailing Wortham. Calabro also tallied seven doubles, two triples, eight home runs, and a team leading 42 RBI's in 44 games this season.
Calabro also stole 21 bases, which led the Wolves and was third in the Gulf South Conference. He is the first Wolf to have 20+ stolen bases in a season since Cade Marlowe, who had 46 in 2019, and now plays in the Seattle Mariners organization.
Wortham led the Wolves in just about every offensive category, including average, OPS, at bats, runs, hits, triples, home runs, total bases, slugging %, and on base %. His .372 average landed him inside the top 10 in the GSC rankings, and his 68 hits was tied for third in conference rankings.
The Wedowee, AL native also tied the school record with a 36 game hitting streak during the 2022 campaign. Wortham is now a two time All-GSC Second Team selection, and was a pre-season All-GSC selection this year.
In the baseball awards for the Gulf South Conference, EJ Doskow from Valdosta State and Sam Kuchinski from Montevallo took home Co-Players of the Year honors, while Jonathan Pintaro from Shorter took home Pitcher of the Year. Lee's Jack Nedrow took Freshman of the Year and Rodney Batts was named Coach of the Year from Delta State.
On the softball side, Nix, now a two-time All-GSC selection, was the Second Team second basemen for softball, and hit .358 (49-for-137) to lead the Wolves in 2022. The Zebulon native had the most extra-base hits on the team with 10 doubles, five triples, and four home runs.
Nix wrapped up her career with the fifth-best batting average in UWG history, hitting .360 in three seasons for the Wolves. Nix becomes the first UWG player since 2014 to earn multiple All-Conference honors.
Janke, who missed the majority of the second half of the season with an injury, hit .434 (33-for-76) which led the Gulf South Conference. Janke slugged nine home runs on the season, and had an OPS of 1.378 in 30 games played.
Both Janke and Nix had memorable hitting streaks during 2022 as Janke hit safely in 15 straight contests while Nix's hit streak reached 19 games.
In the GSC's Softball Awards, West Florida's Teala Howard was the Player of the Year, while Valdosta State's Samantha Richards was the Pitcher of the Year. Javaria Smith of Lee was named the GSC Freshman of the Year, and Eric Newell of AUM was the league's Coach of the Year.
