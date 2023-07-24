The Carrollton Police Department announced in a press release on Monday that they arrested four people in the Target parking lot in Carrollton on Sunday after officers were called regarding a complaint of vehicles driving recklessly and management requesting the vehicles to leave.
According to the press release, at 8:11 p.m. on July 23, CPD officers were dispatched to the Target parking lot on South Park Street. Dispatchers advised reporting officers that the manager of Target was concerned for everyone’s safety and wanted the vehicles gone. Dispatch also informed officers the manager said that there would be approximately 70 vehicles revving engines and doing burnouts in the parking lot.
When law enforcement arrived on the scene they began telling the large crowd to disperse and leave the premises. Members of the large crowd allegedly began to get irate, and argumentative with law enforcement even telling officers that they would not be leaving.
According to police, Raymond Ray Jr. allegedly continued his argument with officers and began to yell profanities. Officers again told him to leave and he did not do so. Officers then attempted to arrest Ray, who then allegedly proceeded to resist arrest and other members of the large crowd pushed back in an attempt to hinder them from getting to Ray to assist with the arrest.
According to the initial report from CPD Officer Joshua Perry, he responded to the scene with other officers. While responding he heard the voice of CPD officer Cody Kenerly on the radio screaming for assistance. Knowing that the crowd that was present was large and Kenerly was an ordinarily calm officer, Perry was alarmed as he proceeded to the scene with his emergency equipment activated.
Upon arrival, Perry noted from his point of view that, “I could see four police officers surrounded by a crowd of approximately 40 people. The officers had little to no reactionary gap as the crowd was so close to them. It appeared the officers were fighting and attempting to arrest an individual. I recognized the situation as being potentially very dangerous. The crowd seemed irate, individuals were resisting arrest, and it was a borderline riot.”
Perry initially grabbed his pepper ball gun to disperse the crowd, placing himself between the officers and the crowd while pointing the non-lethal weapon in the direction of the crowd. Perry commanded the crowd to get back and threatened to shoot the crowd if they did not. Perry noted in his report that he saw several elderly males and females in the crowd and also saw infants and young toddlers being carried by adults as well as running around preventing Perry from using his police weapons in order to get the crowd to comply. Perry noted in his report that he thought to himself it was strange these people would put themselves in such close proximity to a dangerous situation. Perry also noted in his report that, “I felt the members in the crowd knew this and used it to their advantage to continue the altercation. I eventually gained a small gap between the crowd and the officers.
During the incident, Perry told dispatch to get the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to assist due to the number of people and trucks. CCSO deputies responded and assisted with crowd control.
In the report, Perry laid out four things that he gathered after the incident finished.
Officer Halle Rosen had allegedly been pushed, punched, and had gear removed from her vest in the crowd. Due to the number of people present, she stated she was unsure of the suspect. However, body camera footage was later reviewed.
The second point was, Corporal Nicholas Klein, Officer Kenerly, and Officer Hannah Puckett were allegedly pushed, pulled, and struck while attempting to handle the arrest of Raymond Ray Junior.
The third point was that individuals in the crowd were allegedly yelling obscenities at officers and threatening them, even as they were leaving the Target parking lot.
The final piece of information Perry laid out in the report was that Target’s parking lot was allegedly covered in black tire marks caused by reckless driving which continued even as officers pushed them out.
The events led to the arrest of Raymond Ray Jr., 47, of Villa Rica, for Disorderly Conduct, Kacey Ray, 28, of Temple for felony Obstruction and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Raymond Ray Sr, 66, of Villa Rica for Reckless Driving, and Robert Ray 69, of Franklin, for Disorderly Conduct. The investigation is still ongoing.
