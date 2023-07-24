The Carrollton Police Department announced in a press release on Monday that they arrested four people in the Target parking lot in Carrollton on Sunday after officers were called regarding a complaint of vehicles driving recklessly and management requesting the vehicles to leave.

According to the press release, at 8:11 p.m. on July 23, CPD officers were dispatched to the Target parking lot on South Park Street. Dispatchers advised reporting officers that the manager of Target was concerned for everyone’s safety and wanted the vehicles gone. Dispatch also informed officers the manager said that there would be approximately 70 vehicles revving engines and doing burnouts in the parking lot.