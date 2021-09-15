Roopville, the town down near the Heard County border, is getting bigger – and so will be the 35th annual Roopville Homecoming Festival this weekend.
For decades, the population of Roopville has stayed below 220, but according to U.S. Census data released last month, the town has experienced a surge in population since 2010. The town has picked up 13 new residents during that time, a 6% population explosion.
People who live there are in love with the town, and so, it seems, are the people who have moved away. That’s the whole purpose of the Homecoming Festival, to celebrate the town and all the people who have called it home.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, the town will be filled with former residents, honorary residents, and full-time residents. And, just as always, this year’s festival will be the biggest yet.
The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. on Main Street, when more than 90 vendors – a record for the event – will begin opening their booths, and people and vehicles begin lining up for the parade. The parade will start promptly at 10 a.m., with Lt. Richard Harrison of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office serving as grand marshal.
Next will be the opening ceremonies, featuring a welcome address by longtime resident Emily Huckeba, an invocation, and a flag ceremony by the American Legion Post 143 honor guard. Harry Nelson will sing the National Anthem, and Dr. J. Scott Smith will sing “God Bless America.”
During the day, entertainment will be provided by the Central Middle School Girls Chorus, Karen Vance, the Georgia Peach Cloggers, Abbey Alexander Hughes, Sweetgum Holler, and Mercy’s Grace.
Along with the vendor booths, there will be bouncy houses and a play area for children. Also, there will be a car show behind the fire station, with people’s choice awards for the best car, best truck and best motorcycle.
The 35th annual festival picks up from 2019, the last year that the festival was held. The 2020 celebration was cancelled, as were so many other county events, because of the COVID pandemic.
Catherine Huckeba, one of the organizers for the event and daughter of Emily, said the residents were “really happy” about having the Festival this year, after it was postponed in 2020.
“Everybody needs to come out for the parade,” she said. “We're going to have a great parade and we're really excited to have Richard Harrison as our grand marshal. We're really proud of him. He's a hometown native of Roopville, so we're just excited.”
The Homecoming Festival dates back to when there was a high school in town. Graduates from the school would all meet on the third weekend in September, a tradition that continued even after the school was closed. Many of those who attend the event form a community that ranges across the farmlands of south Carroll County.
Roopville is named for the descendants of Martin Roop, born in 1810, who moved his family from Coweta County to the area in 1855.
His family prospered, as did the town, thanks to its crossroads location. It first became known as “Roopville” when a post office was established in 1882, with a Roop family member as postmaster. Three years later, it was incorporated as a town.
