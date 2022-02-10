For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Carrollton High School’s annual Ben Scott Sports Auction will return to an in-person event this spring. The last two auctions were held online because of health and safety concerns.
Despite not being able to physically gather for last year, there was a solid turnout for the event. More than 670 tickets were sold for the auction, making it the highest number of tickets sold for the event since its inception more than three decades ago, and raised more than $113,000.
“Our community always steps up for our student-athletes,” said CHS Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons. “I am thankful that we will be able to hold the auction in person this year. It’s such a great and fun event that people always look forward to.”
The auction will be held on March 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the University of West Georgia Coliseum. Admission is $100 and includes two tickets to the event as well as all-you-can-eat hors d’oeuvres and drinks throughout the night.
Tickets can be purchased from a coach, booster club board member, or online.
