Mrs. "B" Billie Buchanan

On Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, Mrs. “B”, Billie Buchanan was honored with grateful appreciation for 30 years of service as a Board Commissioner of the Housing Authority of the City of Bowdon.

Heidi D. Stevens, Executive Director of the City of Bowdon Housing Authority (left) Mrs. “B” Billie Buchanan, Commissioner (center) and Jill Richards, Commissioner Chairperson (right).

