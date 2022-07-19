UWG TBT Game

Three West Georgia Wolves will be participating in this year’s TBT Basketball Game, which airs on ESPN 3 this Friday at 5 p.m.

 Photo by Josh Cato UWG Sports

West Georgia will be well represented at this year’s TBT Basketball Tournament as UWG Head Basketball Coach Dave Moore, Graduate Assistant Idris Taqqee, and former UWG Basketball standout Marquill Smith are all set to be a part of St. Bonaventure’s alumni-based Brown & White team.

Founded by Johnathan Mugar in 2014, The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is an open-application, 64-team single elimination tournament, featuring former NBA players, Overseas players, and alumni of top collegiate programs with the winner of the tournament being awarded one million dollars.

