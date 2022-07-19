West Georgia will be well represented at this year’s TBT Basketball Tournament as UWG Head Basketball Coach Dave Moore, Graduate Assistant Idris Taqqee, and former UWG Basketball standout Marquill Smith are all set to be a part of St. Bonaventure’s alumni-based Brown & White team.
Founded by Johnathan Mugar in 2014, The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is an open-application, 64-team single elimination tournament, featuring former NBA players, Overseas players, and alumni of top collegiate programs with the winner of the tournament being awarded one million dollars.
For the second consecutive year, Moore is set to be the Head Coach of the Brown & White with Taqqee locked in as one of Moore’s Assistant coaches, while Smith will be competing for a starting spot as a player.
“We’re excited!” Moore exclaimed. “The TBT is a war. The game that we were in last year was the most physical game I’ve ever been a part of as player or coach. You have to be ready for that physicality. Guys are competing at the highest level, playing as hard as they can possibly play.”
“I’m excited about our team! We’re two-deep at every position, we got balance, versatility, guys who can put the ball in the hole, and guys who can really defend.”
Before becoming Head Coach of the Wolves, Coach Moore served as the Assistant Coach for St. Bonaventure for 11 years, guiding the Bonnies to two NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference championships, all while leading a plethora of players to a professional contract.
Before joining Moore’s staff at West Georgia, Taqqee was a four-year letterwinner and three-year captain at St. Bonaventure. During his time with the Bonnies, Taqqee started 94 of his 124 career games, helping St. Bonaventure to an Atlantic 10 Regular Season Championship and a NCAA Tournament berth.
“Idris was a key piece to the 2018 team that beat UCLA in the NCAA Tournament”, said Moore. “Idris always had the respect of his teammates by being one of the hardest workers on the team, and now that his playing career is done, he wants to have a career in coaching, so the tournament is another opportunity for him to spend a week with a professional team, helping them get ready and see how many games we can win.”
Smith, the third leading scorer in UWG Basketball history, will be one of the few players on the Brown & White roster who isn’t an alumnus of St. Bonaventure, but when looking for non-alumni to help build out the roster, Smith was firm on Coach Moore’s mind.
“We’re thrilled to have Marquill,” said Moore. “In the tournament, it’s vital that you have guys that can put the ball in the hole, you got guys that shoot over the defense and get buckets, and when I was thinking about bucket getters, Marquill Smith was one of the first names that came to my mind.” Moore continued, “He is very versatile, can guard multiple positions, rebound, and defend his position.”
Moore’s “Brown & White” team enter the tournament as a five-seed and are set to play four-seeded “The Nerd Team” on Friday, July 22 at 5 p.m., available to watch on ESPN3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.