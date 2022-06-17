A three-sport star for Central displayed his talents last week at the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-Star soccer game, as Cam Cochran aided in a shutout 8-0 win for team Fair Play over team Danley (Fair Play and Danley were two main sponsors of the event).
For the GACA All-Star game, athletes are nominated, and then a committee of ten coaches narrows down the nominations into the top-40 athletes based on statistics, academics and community outreach. Cochran was chosen out of a pool of roughly 500 athletes this year.
Cochran has been an asset for Central’s soccer team as of late, as he had a total of 21 assists for the team this past season, averaging 1.3 assists per game. He also broke Central's record for most assists in a single game this year, when he had seven assists against Bowdon.
In the All-Star game, he did not get to display his offensive game as much, but he still found a way to contribute to the team. He played a part in a strong defensive game that forced a shutout and allowed his All-Star teammates to put up eight goals in the win.
“Cam played very well in the All-Star game. While playing against the top talent in the state, he played an excellent defensive game,” said head soccer coach Mike Townson.
Not only is Cochran an important part of the soccer team, but he is also a kicker for Central’s football team, and he played as a shooting guard for the basketball team last season as well.
Cochran is a rising senior, and he is poised to make a big step as an athlete this upcoming season, especially in soccer. Townson will be moving to Trinity Christian this upcoming school year, but he sees Cochran’s potential to have a very special senior year on the soccer field.
“If Cam continues to develop over the summer and during the offseason, he will have a dominant senior year,” said Townson. “He has incredible potential.”
