Along with federal elections on the Nov. 3 ballot, Haralson County residents will have the chance to vote for a new judge for the county Magistrate Court.
Former Chief Magistrate Brandon Heath resigned on Aug. 12 amid an investigation by the Judicial Qualifications Commission. He had just recently won the Republican nomination for the seat in the primary election and with no Democratic challenger was expected to remain as judge of the Magistrate Court for another term.
The surprise resignation left the court with a heavy caseload and no judge since Heath had never appointed an assistant judge. Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy quickly filled the position by appointing Jason Blackmon on Aug. 14, to take over through Dec. 31 and the special election was added to the general election ballot.
Blackmon is one of three candidates who qualified to run for the position. He will face Wayne Jackson and James Watson in the election. Watson couldn’t be reached for comment before press deadline.
Both Blackmon and Jackson have law enforcement backgrounds. Blackmon attended the University of West Georgia, Columbus State University and received a certificate in Criminal Justice from Georgia Highlands College, he said. He served as a post commander for the Georgia State Patrol and also has served with the Haralson County Sheriff’s office.
He said his 30 years of experience with Georgia State Patrol has made him very familiar with Georgia law and he worked directly with the Magistrate Court for more than 2.5 years while he served as administrator of the Haralson County Jail.
“It’s kind of right back to what I know,” Blackmon said. “It’s what I really enjoyed, working at the jail.”
Jackson also said his law enforcement experience would help him if elected.
“I have lots of training in law enforcement and laws in the state of Georgia,” Jackson said, adding, “and lots of experience with different judicial systems.”
As an officer, he worked with the criminal and with magistrate courts, Jackson said.
Blackmon said although the experience has helped as he’s settled into the new job as chief magistrate, he’s also had to do a lot of legal research in the three weeks he’s been sitting on the bench. Besides warrant work, Magistrate Court encompasses small claims court and evictions, something he’d had little experience with before being appointed.
But Blackmon said he’s enjoyed the work and it’s allowing him to do just what he loves to do, serve the community.
“Public service is something that’s always been in my blood,” he said.
As a young man, he saw his father serve as probate judge for more than 20 years. He followed his father’s example by serving the community in law enforcement and now in the Magistrate Court.
Jackson also said he was eager to serve the public and he fought to have a special election for the office rather than have the local Republican Party substitute a nominee for Heath in the November election.
“The need to defend the public’s right to vote and to have a voice regarding those who serve in public positions is even more critical to me in times such as these,” he said by email, “when many Americans feel that our freedoms have been called into question or challenged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some areas even having their right to vote in person called into question.”
If elected, Jackson said his door would always be open to the public who needed the help of the court staff.
“I will run that office honest(ly) and fairly with integrity,” Jackson said. “It won’t be just for the rich or the poor. It’ll be for everybody.”
Blackmon said Murphy appointed him because he thought he was a good fit for the job.
“I’m asking the people of Haralson County to affirm the appointment with their vote,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.