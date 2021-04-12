3 officers shot, suspect dead after police chase in Carroll

Three law enforcement officers from Carroll County were shot and wounded early Monday during a police chase that ended with one person dead from police gunfire and a suspect in custody.
The conditions of the officers were unknown, but all were being treated at Atlanta hospitals. During a morning news conference, the lawmen were identified as Sgt. Rob Holloway, Carrollton Police Department; Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy Jay Repetto, and Villa Rica Police officer Chase Gordy.
In addition, a Georgia State Patrol trooper was fired upon during the chase, and his vehicle was disabled. The trooper was not reported injured.
The chase ended on Highway 61 near the area of Ithaca Elementary School, where one of the suspects was killed by authorities. Another suspect was arrested after negotiations with law enforcement and was taken to the Carroll County Jail. No names of the suspects were released.
Ithaca Elementary School was closed for the day. Officers also shut down a portion of Highway 61 near the crime scene, rerouting traffic through side streets.
At a news conference Monday morning at the Villa Rica State Patrol Post – located on Highway 61 near the scene – authorities said the incident began around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 20 when a state trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at 111 miles per hour.
Capt. Brandon Dawson, commander of Troop D, told reporters that the trooper initiated a traffic stop and that the vehicle, described as a Nissan passenger car, pulled over.
But as the trooper approached, Dawson said, the car, occupied by two people, sped away; the trooper went in pursuit.
During the chase, Dawson said, the trooper managed to perform a PIT maneuver to stop the car. However, the driver was able to regain control of the car and the chase continued toward the City of Carrollton.
Dawson said at that point, the passenger of the car fired upon the trooper’s vehicle with what Dawson described as a rifle. The gunfire disabled the vehicle, but the officer had already radioed information to other police agencies, who had begun to respond.
In Carrollton, the chase was taken up by city police. Police Chief Joel Richards said that his officers continued it through the city and onto Highway 61. At one point Richards said the passenger leaned out the window of the vehicle and fired rounds into the pursuing police vehicles.
Sgt. Holloway was struck by at least one of the rounds and lost control of his patrol car, ultimately colliding with a utility pole, Richards said. Other Carrollton police units stopped to render aid, and other law enforcement agencies had by this time joined the pursuit.
Holloway was taken by air ambulance to a hospital at Atlanta where he was undergoing surgery this morning. Richards told the Times-Georgian, however, that he had spoken with his officer and that he was at that time conscious and alert.
Holloway has been with the Carrollton police force since 2008, Richards said.
Sheriff Terry Langley told reporters that Dep. Repetto was shot in the arm and was being treated at Atlanta Medica Center.
Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour said that during the chase, rounds were fired at pursuing VRPD vehicles and that Officer Gordy was struck twice. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where his condition was unknown at the time of the news conference.
Circumstances surrounding the shooting of the suspect and the capture of the other individual were not released Monday morning. Police radio traffic early this morning, however, indicated a large police response at Whitworth and Daniel roads, located just east of Ithaca Elementary School, and in the area of some nearby storage units.
It was not known which agency’s authorities fired the shots that killed the suspect, or which agency captured the other person.
As of 9:30 this morning, law officers said that all persons involved in the case were secured and that the area was safe. However, parts of Highway 61 remained closed as lawmen continued to investigate.
Because this was an officer involved shooting, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate both the suspect’s death and the shooting incidents against police authorities.
Further information was expected to be released later Monday by the GBI.
