Candle making has been passed down for three generations in this family, collectively earning 25 years of candle making experience right here in Carrollton.
Brandi Rosamond and her daughter, Karlee, are the owner and operators of Laurel Rose Company, which sells homemade candles. Since it is a family business, their job titles can change from owner to production manager to marketing directors.
According to the Laurel Rose Company website, Karlee manages the business while her mother, Kathy, works in the storefront. Rosamond and her family are “proud Carrollton natives.”
“We have roots in Carrollton and it’s hard to imagine calling anywhere else home,” Rosamond said.
According to the website, it all started with Kathy back in the late 80s when she and her dear friend started making candles together as a hobby in a camper.
Rosamond’s passion for “all things that smell good” is rooted in her mother, Kathy, candle making. According to Rosamond, the time the two spent together, the result of the hard work and labor, smiles produced during the process and the “simple beauty” of the flame are things she enjoys “immensely” and enjoys sharing with others.
“Making candles started as a hobby, something we could all do together. We were always encouraged to make more and sell them but it just wasn’t the right time, life was too busy,” Rosamond said.
Laurel Rose Company began producing and selling candles in 2018. According to Rosamond, they have made candles for friends and relatives for many years. They opened the doors to their store located, 415 Bradley Street in Carrollton, in March 2020.
“Learning from my mom and sharing with my daughter is a blessing. Although trying at times, being able to work, to create, to share and spend quality time with my family is amazing,” Rosamond said.
For the candle making process, Rosamond and her family do it all themselves in-house. Laurel Rose Company prides themselves in using only eco-friendly ingredients and 100% cotton wicks.
“There’s quite a bit to the candle making process from choosing a vessel to proper wick sizing, scent throw to wax makeup. You don’t want a dancing flame but you do want a glow. You want the scent to be comforting, but not overwhelming. It can be quite an arduous process. Before a candle makes it onto our shelves there’s a ton of testing that occurs. Sometimes days, sometimes weeks,” Rosamond said.
Laurel Rose offers candles, wax melts, room sprays, and soaps at their storefront and online.
Customers are also offered the opportunity to pour their own candles at one of their candle bars or workshops.
The company also hosts pop up shops made up of local women owned businesses.
“Our goal is to continue creating a safe, outstanding product for our friends and neighbors.
“We hope to share our craft with the community and continue forging friendships with other small business owners,” Rosamond said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.