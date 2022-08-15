UWG head baseball coach Jeff Smith announced this week the second-annual UWG Baseball Alumni Golf Tournament, scheduled for October 17, 2022 at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.
The tournament is a great way for UWG baseball alumni to come together for a day on the links as the fall practice season winds down for the current Wolves at Cole Field.
Registration fees are $600 for a foursome or $150 for an individual golfer, which includes greens fees, cart, lunch, and prizes for 1st and 2nd Place Team, Closest to the Pin, and Long Drive competition.
The day will begin on October 17 with registration at 10:00 a.m., lunch at 11:00 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. For more details, please contact Coach Smith at jwsmith@westga.edu. Those interested may visit the UWG Baseball Alumni Golf Tournament registration page to register at this time.
A link to this page can be found on the UWG Athletics website attached to the article regarding the event.
