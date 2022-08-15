Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.