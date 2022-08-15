UWG Baseball Golf Tourney

This week, UWG head baseball coach Jeff Smith announced the second annual UWG Baseball Alumni Golf Tournament at Sunset Hills Country Club. Photo is from this year's Wolves Golf Classic, another recreational golf tournament held by UWG earlier in the year.

 Photo by Bryant Gray UWG Sports

UWG head baseball coach Jeff Smith announced this week the second-annual UWG Baseball Alumni Golf Tournament, scheduled for October 17, 2022 at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton.

The tournament is a great way for UWG baseball alumni to come together for a day on the links as the fall practice season winds down for the current Wolves at Cole Field.

