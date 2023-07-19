SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Twenty-nine charitable organizations representing portions of Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Troup and Floyd counties were recently awarded Impact Grants from the Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) Foundation. Foundation Trustees approved a total donation of $107,978.51 for a variety of community-based projects.
Impact Grants are made available each year to eligible groups which operate to benefit their surrounding community. Health and human services, education, environmental protection and safety are a few areas that receive funding from grants.
To apply, organizations within Carroll EMC’s service territory must have a vision or project in mind that would enhance the quality of life for others. The grant writing process is as simple as completing an online form that outlines the project and provides a detailed budget.
It is through Member participation in Carroll EMC’s Operation Round Up® (ORU®) program that the cooperative is able to award Impact Grants. Members can contribute by rounding their electric bill to the nearest whole dollar. These funds are kept separate from cooperative revenue and are administered by the Foundation Board of Trustees who allocate the donations.
Since the first issuing of grants in 2002, more than $4.5 million has been given back to Carroll EMC communities.
“It is a blessing to serve on the Foundation Board,” said Martha Murphy-Long, Carroll EMC Foundation Trustee. “It has given me the opportunity to learn more about the needs of our communities, and I have a deeper appreciation for the generosity of the cooperative made possible by its Members. I hope all who participate in ORU® know that they are helping make the world a better place.”
The following organizations received Impact Grants from the Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) Foundation: Braxton Dollar Foundation, Inc., Bremen Police Department, Carroll County Emergency Shelter, Inc., Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park Association, Inc., Carrollton Empty Stocking Fund, Inc., Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, Christmas For The Cause, Circles of West Georgia, City of Carrollton, Ferst Readers of Haralson County, and Ferst Readers of Carroll County.
Other recipients included the Georgia Transplant Foundation, Girls Scouts of Greater Atlanta, Haralson County Council on Aging, Haralson County E-911 Communications Center, Impacct West GA , Junebugs, Keep Carroll Beautiful, Inc., KidsPeace National Centers of Georgia, Inc., Make-A-Wish Georgia, Partners Advancing Student Success (PASS), and the Polk County Emergency Management Agency.
A reception was held mid-July to celebrate the grant recipients and honor their community service.
