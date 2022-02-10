The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association released their 2021-22 All-State football rosters on Wednesday. A total of 27 players and three head coaches from the area were selected in their respective region.
Bowdon had four All-State selections, including quarterback Robert McNeal, offensive lineman Brett Wiggins, defensive lineman Tanner Langley, and defensive back Andrew Hopson.
Bremen’s Blake Matthews received the high honor of Defensive Player of the Year for the entire state in region AA. Also included on the All-State roster were offensive lineman Cayden Sweatt and kicker and punter Brody Derringer.
Carrollton had four players make the All-State roster for AAAAAA including quarterback MJ Morris, offensive lineman Jamari Mason, wide receiver Terrell Carmichael, and defensive back Amare Hall.
Vicari Swain was the only Central Lion selected for his play at defensive back.
Haralson County had a total of six players make the All-State roster for AA including quarterback Clay Hyatt, running back Wesley Cole, offensive lineman Eli Salmon, tight end Kaden Mullins, defensive lineman Riley Bell, and linebacker Jojo Chandler.
Heard County had two selections for the AA All-State roster. Offensive lineman Jackson Akin and linebacker Chop Swint were selected.
Mt. Zion had one player make the All-State team in their single A Public classification. Garrett Gordon was selected for his play along the offensive line.
Temple also had one player selected to the All-State team for AA. Shemar Wicker was selected for his play at the wide receiver position.
Villa Rica had five selections to the AAAAA All-State team, including running back Ty McKey, running back TJ Harvison, offensive lineman Thomas Daniels, linebacker CJ Lowe, and defensive back Zantivious Graham.
