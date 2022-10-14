UWG Football 10-15-22

After losses to Mississippi College and West Florida, the now-25th-ranked UWG Football team will travel to take on North Greenville.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

It's been two rough weeks for the UWG football team, but this week brings a new opportunity as the Wolves head to North Greenville for a 1 p.m. kickoff in Gulf South Conference action.

West Georgia (3-2, 1-2 GSC) fell in back-to-back games at home for the first time since 2012 with Saturday's 42-28 loss to 10th-ranked West Florida. The Wolves dropped all the way to 25th in the most recent AFCA Coaches Poll following the loss.

