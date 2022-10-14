It's been two rough weeks for the UWG football team, but this week brings a new opportunity as the Wolves head to North Greenville for a 1 p.m. kickoff in Gulf South Conference action.
West Georgia (3-2, 1-2 GSC) fell in back-to-back games at home for the first time since 2012 with Saturday's 42-28 loss to 10th-ranked West Florida. The Wolves dropped all the way to 25th in the most recent AFCA Coaches Poll following the loss.
Waiting on the Wolves in week seven is a North Greenville (2-4, 1-2 GSC) team that is still relatively new to the Gulf South Conference.
"It's been a frustrating two weeks, you know, we're on a two-game skid," said head coach David Dean. "I'm proud of our effort that we're playing with right now, we're just not making the plays we need to make at the right time to pull out a victory. But when we met with the team on Sunday, our kids were disappointed but excited about getting back to work, and hopefully getting back on a winning streak."
The Wolves look to get back on a winning streak this season, all while continuing a streak that has never seen the Wolves lose to NGU since they joined the GSC in 2018. UWG is 3-0 all-time against the Crusaders, including a 2019 win in Tigerville.
Coming into week seven, UWG has been decimated with injuries in the running back room, opening the way for Jaxton Carson to have phenomenal performances. The Phenix City, Alabama native has answered the call, going for over 100 yards and three touchdowns in each of the past two games, becoming the first player in UWG history to record such performances in back-to-back games.
"Jaxton has played very well, and we're hurt so bad in that running back room with (Rajaez) Mosley and Zion Custis out," Dean said. "A big load was given to Jaxton and he was up for the challenge, and he's ran the ball very well."
Against UWF, Carson had 31 carries for 148 yards, recording the most single-game carries since Devontae Jackson's 35 rushes in a 2018 game.
Carson and the offense will look to exploit a NGU defense that allows 463 yards of total offense per game and is 133rd in the country in scoring defense, allowing 34.3 points per game.
On the flip side, UWG has to slow down a North Greenville offense that is 46th in the country in total offense. And while North Greenville comes in with just two wins, the Crusaders have been competitive in the majority of games, and have played three top-25 teams as well as an FCS opponent.
"This is a team that beat Mississippi College pretty handedly, and they had a big lead over West Florida, and I think West Florida had to score 24 points in the fourth quarter to win that game," Dean said on NGU. "They're very well coached, play extremely hard, and are tough at home."
North Greenville is coached by someone who has West Georgia ties in Jeff Farrington, who was UWG's defensive coordinator under Charlie Fisher in the 1990s, coaching alongside David Dean as well.
And both teams come in on two game skids, so something will have to give when the Wolves and Crusaders meet for the fourth time in series history.
Action gets underway at 1 p.m. from Younts Stadium in Tigerville, South Carolina.
