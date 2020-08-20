Every time he passes Burwell Road on his way to Bowdon, Dr. Tom Fitzgerald can’t help but glance over and think about what happened out there 25 years ago today.
It was an overcast day, a Monday, a little before 1 p.m. when a commuter twin turboprop airplane came crashing through the treetops at the edge of a pasture alongside Burwell Road. The plane, which was carrying 26 passengers and three crew, slammed into the rolling field, spun around, then broke apart.
Not long afterward, the emergency department at Carrollton’s Tanner Medical Center, where Fitzgerald was working that day, was pushed into a kind of ordered chaos. Ambulances were pulling up with patients — some severely burned and on the point of death, others with only minor injuries. The entire medical community of Carrollton rose to the challenge.
The crash of Atlantic Southeast Airlines Flight 529 remains as one of the worst disasters west Georgia has experienced. For those who were there, like Fitzgerald, the memories haven’t dimmed even a quarter century later.
On Aug. 21, 1995, Flight 529 left Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport at 12:26 p.m. for a one-hour, 26-minute flight to Gulfport, Mississippi. The plane was a twin-engine Brasilia, a sleek and fast airplane built by Embraer, a Brazilian manufacturer; 65 feet long, with a 65-foot wingspan.
Along with the pilot and first officer was a flight attendant. The 26 passengers included three people from Georgia, the rest from places ranging from Bangor in Maine to Austin, Texas. Among them were two deputy sheriffs on their way to escort a prisoner, a federal prosecutor, engineers, teachers and an Air Force major.
Unknown to any of them, especially the pilots, was that one of the four propeller planes on the left engine had a tiny, microscopic crack. The same kind of crack had, in the past two years, caused two other airplanes to lose a propeller in flight. No one died in those accidents.
Flying near Carrollton, passing 18,000 feet, everyone aboard heard a series of violent thuds from the left side of the plane. That microscopic flaw had sent a four-foot long section of the propeller whizzing off in the direction of Randolph County, Alabama. The engine, balanced for four props, was now unbalanced, and began to shake itself apart.
Soon, what was left of the engine wrapped itself around the left wing, the ugly wreckage blocking the airflow so the wing could no longer produce lift. The plane now had only one engine and one wing and could not stay aloft.
The pilots declared an emergency and sought first to head back to Hartsfield. When it was clear they weren’t going to make it, flight controllers pointed them in the direction of West Georgia Regional Airport. They weren’t going to make that, either.
Clipping the trees, the plane slammed into the ground at 180 mph, a force that tore the plane’s interior apart. The dragging left wing caught the dirt, spinning the plane; the torque cracked the fuselage in two. The front section with the cockpit and first four passenger rows spun off to the right. The back section slid tail-first around the nose and rolled over on its right side.
The crash itself killed no one. But leaking fuel, sparked by torn and twisted electrical wires, caught fire. Some of the passengers were able to walk away with minor injuries, others were not injured at all. But some were forced to jump through a curtain of flames, setting their clothes and hair afire.
At Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, charge nurse Jill Dunagan was on her lunch break when someone told her that there had been a plane crash. The emergency department — which was then a much smaller section of Tanner — was already full. She and Fitzgerald, the doctor on duty, thought the news was a joke. But the radio chatter of emergency crews already at the scene said otherwise.
Told to expect 30-60 people, Fitzgerald and Dunagan cleared the ER. Those patients who could be discharged were sent home; those who needed to be seen were sent elsewhere in the hospital. Doctors and nurses began appearing at the ER, some following a disaster plan that had never been used before, others simply because they knew they would be needed.
At the crash site, a team of Tanner nurses arrived to direct things. A few people were sent to the small Bowdon Hospital. The most seriously injured, including those who were burned, were taken to Tanner.
An air ambulance pilot that Fitzgerald knew showed up, asking what he could do. Fitzgerald told him to grab a phone and start trying to find empty beds in every burn center around Carrollton. The severely burned could only be stabilized in Carrollton before being sent to a specialized facility.
Fitzgerald said what he remembers most about the day was the smell of aviation fuel, which permeated the clothing of everyone who came in from the crash site. But he also remembers the disparity of the injuries; how he could tell where the people had been sitting on the plane by the severity of their wounds.
He also remembers the two law officers who had been going to Gulfport to escort a prisoner. They had been sitting side by side in the plane, but one of them was virtually unscathed; the other so seriously burned that he later died.
Altogether, ten of the 29 people who had been aboard Flight 529 died of their injuries in the months to come.
Today, the hospital uses the experience of Aug. 21, 1995, for training purposes in its new, greatly expanded emergency facility, which Fitzgerald helped to designed and part of which is named in his honor. He has retired from clinical practice, but still does administrative work for his practice group, Carrollton Emergency Physicians, PC.
He speaks highly of what the staff did that day, and how they work today.
“Our system worked,” he said. “And it worked when it really needed to work.”
Editors Note: This article is based on interviews, the official investigation of the crash by the National Transportation Safety Board, and on the book, “Nine Minutes, Twenty Seconds: The Tragedy and Triumph of ASA Flight 529” by Gary M. Pomerantz.
