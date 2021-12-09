By the end of next year, the City of Villa Rica will include a 220-acre intergenerational community with residential, commercial, and retail properties.
James Davis, attorney and lead developer on the Avemore project, bought the property in 2016 from the William’s and Mitchell’s family (joint ownership), who have owned the property since the late 1880’s.
The project is designed for low-income seniors, but will also include family units.
Davis said that Avemore will be located a mile off the interstate, on the west side of Highway 61, just before the V-Plex. The main entrance way will be Goldworth Road.
According to Davis, Avemore will be a wellness engineered community providing the perfect balance of residential, commercial, retail diversity, and lifestyle & recreation offerings to ensure the delivery of the quality of life expected by every community member.
The project will consist of 290 senior living units, 325 Class A apartments, 250 single family units, and 115-acres of green space and community buildings.
“It’s not just a place to live like any other regular subdivision,” said Davis. “It’ll be a home for the people that live there.
“There will be 20-acres of commercial and retail buildings that will include a grocery store, a farmers market, pharmacy, several restaurants, and retail stores of all kids, an amphitheater, etc.”
The community green space will include walking trails, dog parks, and community spaces, including a YMCA and other buildings like that, Davis said.
“It’s going to be the coolest place to live in Carroll County,” said Davis.
Additionally, Davis said that the farm that currently sits on approximately four acres of the property will be preserved as a historic farm park museum.
“The families asked if we keep the farm as a historical farm piece,” said Davis. “This farm will give a curated experience to the project.
“There will also be a civilian conservation core on site, which was kind of a big deal in the past.”
Davis told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that developers are now in the process of removing trees to begin construction.
“We got our land disturbance permit yesterday [Tuesday],” said Davis. “We are moving into tree removal now and will begin grading in late January.
“Grading means we’re moving dirt and getting ready to build houses that will take till approximately June. And we’ll have our first residential units up by the end of next year, around this time.”
By some time in February or March, Davis said they will be having a groundbreaking due to him already having buyers for the properties.
“With all the community involved, and all of our business partners, the entire project is sold, except for a few commercial buildings,” said Davis.
“I got buyers for everything. So, people don’t need to worry that it’s never to happen. It’s going to happen because I’ve already got buyers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.