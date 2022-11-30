The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Women’s Business Alliance named Sidra McWhorter as their Woman of the Year during the annual Woman of the Year luncheon on Wednesday. The organization also announced two lifetime achievement awards for the first time.

There were prominent guests present with school board member Sandra Morris and Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan standing to be recognized as elected officials. Sweet Pea’s Boutique and Tommy’s Express Car Wash were presenting sponsors for the event with both CEOs giving a few comments about their business.

