The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce Women’s Business Alliance named Sidra McWhorter as their Woman of the Year during the annual Woman of the Year luncheon on Wednesday. The organization also announced two lifetime achievement awards for the first time.
There were prominent guests present with school board member Sandra Morris and Carroll County Chairman Michelle Morgan standing to be recognized as elected officials. Sweet Pea’s Boutique and Tommy’s Express Car Wash were presenting sponsors for the event with both CEOs giving a few comments about their business.
“Sidra, Nicole, we are so appreciative of your support, and your sponsorship not only today, but so many things for the Chamber and through our community,” Denise Martin, of Georgia Vision Institute, said.
Morgan introduced McWhorter, owner and operator of Sweet Pea’s Boutique.
There were three former women of the year present that stood to be recognized including the first ever, Morris in 2007, 2010 recipient Jacqueline Dost, and 2019 recipient Kim Holder.
“She is the epitome of a strong female entrepreneur in our community and has been for over 30 years. She was a prime candidate because she’s willing not only to lead a successful business, but to also positively impact our community through service as a volunteer for time, talents and fun for several community events such as Miss Sparkle pageant, the past fashion show and many other fundraisers,” Morgan said when introducing McWhorter as the 2022 honoree. “Not only has she managed a sustainable business model, she has raised her daughters to be strong, successful women also, she has always been a supportive education not only through local school contributions, but also to UWG business classes. While she experiences such success, she still remains humble and demonstrates the importance of giving back to the community that built her. She's an inspiration to all the women in our community.”
McWhorter displayed a lot of surprise when Morgan announced that she was the 2022 honoree stating, “I am rarely speechless.”
“If y’all know me, speechlessness is not my thing. I am so humbled and honored I cannot believe it. Thank you. I don’t know what else to say. I really am speechless. Thank you so much. What an honor and a privilege,” Mcwhorter said.
This year was the first time that lifetime achievement awards were distributed. Dost, with Carroll County, introduced the first recipient Denise Holder for her three decades of service to the community and working for Tanner Health Systems since 1989. During that time she has led many health initiatives and was the founding president and CEO of the Tanner Foundation.
Brittney Henderson, with West Georgia Technical College, on behalf of President Dr. Julie Post, introduced the other lifetime achievement award recipient, Linda Sullivan. Sullivan was awarded for dedicating 45 years of her life to work in Carroll County. Over the years, Sullivan has served in manufacturing, education, service, administration and economic development.
Author and columnist Ronda Rich was the guest speaker for the event. She shared stories about her career journey and brought some of her books for attendees to purchase.
